The response to my column about the location of Fort Patrick Henry was fantastic. There were several emails and Facebook messages. I received so many more phone calls than I normally do that I think the office voicemail machine hates me. It kept hanging up on me when I called in for messages.
One of the first people to respond was Shelia Hunt of the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism. Shelia is one of the go-to people when it comes to Sullivan County history, and if you want to know what events are coming up in the county, you should follow the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism on Facebook — in addition to the Times News of course.
Shelia wrote, “My good friend Dale Carter studied early forts along the Holston, and he was an excellent scholar on the location of these early historic sites. Dale’s documentation along with a topo map is located in a book he did with Dr. Larry Fleenor in 2004 entitled “The Forts of the Holston Militia.”
She then included the following excerpt from the book.
“North Carolina Land Grant No. 568 to William Cock includes the following statement … ‘including a big spring where Henry Hickey lived at the time of forting at Fort Patrick Henry about 3/4ths mile from said fort on the wagon road that leads from said fort to the battle ground … About 300 yards above Fort Patrick Henry down river … At an old flat landing a small distance above end of Long Island. …’ ”
The excerpt continues, “With these specific topographic references to the upper end of Long Island, one would think the location of the site of Fort Patrick Henry should have been an easy one. Nevertheless, William A. Pusey in his landmark book on the Wilderness Road stated that the fort was located at the forks of the North Fork of the Holston and main river downstream from Long Island. Until recently, 2004, the City of Kingsport had a plaque on display in a park on that site proclaiming it to have been the location of Fort Patrick Henry.”
The excerpt provided by Shelia ends thusly. “Even locating the site on the northern bank of the river at the upstream end on Long Island has been surprisingly difficultly. In the mid 20th century, Tennessee Eastman Co. rechannelized the river at that point, throwing the river onto Long Island and creating more land on the north bank. This had the effect of moving the shore line away from the site of Fort Patrick Henry which is now located well within the Eastman ‘North Plant’ site, making it quite land locked.”
Shelia added another tidbit of information she found: “Militiaman John Redd inferred that Fort Patrick Henry was similar to that of Martin’s Upper Station of Powell Valley.”
Several other folks wrote in agreeing with my guess that the fort was located somewhere in the vicinity of James C. White Drive inside Eastman near Highway 93 where you see all the warehouses.
Next to the location of Fort Patrick Henry, the most talked about item was an incorrect name on the Tennessee Historical Commission marker along the southbound lane of Highway 93. Several people said I should get in touch with James Jefferson. But he got in touch with me first.
In referring to the marker, Jefferson said, “The sign is incorrect. The fort was commanded by Captain William Witcher, not Winchester. I refer you to Murial Spoden’s book ‘Kingsport Heritage, The Early Years’ page 98. The book is in the Palmer room at the library. There are several other books that have this same information.”
“Captain Witcher was my fifth great-grandfather” Jefferson added. “He was a captain and later major in the Pittsylvania County, Virginia, militia. He was accompanied by his neighbor, Capt. John Donaldson and his company. Following the war, Donaldson returned to Kingsport and floated down river and founded Nashville. Witcher served at several battles including Cowpens and Guilford Courthouse.”
Jefferson added the he first wrote to the Tennessee Historical Society about the error on the sign in 2018, shortly after the new sign was installed on the John B. Dennis Bypass. Following three years of effort to get the sign corrected, he finally got some results by getting Rep. Bud Hulsey and Sen. Jon Lundberg involved. He said a new sign has been ordered from a foundry and he hoped it would be in place soon.
He added that his Sons of the American Revolution chapter intends to have a ceremony at the site.
Thank you to all the folks who responded. It was a fun investigation into Kingsport history, and it added several books to my reading list.
Readers may email the author at [email protected].