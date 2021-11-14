Our Facebook friends shared comments about a story published in Thursday’s Times News under the headline “Rush Street property’s new owner revealed.” Below is a sampling of those comments:
Honest to Pete, when I read this headline, I thought wryly, “If this is going to be another new car wash, people are going to lose their minds. Surely not.” What in the world? Are we going for some kind of Guinness World Record for most car washes per capita? Bless our souls.
— Sarah Beth Bledsoe Lovell
Car washes must be a lucrative business based on the number of new ones we have in Kingsport. Why is no one interested in investing in Kingsport for anything other that what we already have? The more we lose the less anyone will want to invest in a dying town and I fear it will only get worse.
— Charlotte Rutledge Light
Well at least there will be clean cars riding around Kingsport. ... I guess everything else doesn’t matter as far as family stuff to do for kids Johnson City and Bristol have a “just jump” for kids and a lot of other fun things that they can get out and do with the family I guess Kingsport is trailing along at the bottom of the barrel and the idiot leaders that we keep electing don’t care. Time to drain the swamp Kingsport right here is my prime example.
— Jerry Floyd
They have bout as many car washes as churches lol That’s exactly what they need might as well put up apartments behind it.
— Chris Smith
Boy I am excited for yet another car wash to the area. When will we get some business diversity? We need some stuff for kids to do instead of getting into dope. This area is quickly being lost to drugs and low paying jobs.
— Jeremy Lawson
We already have over 15 car washes in kpt. Now if it’s was something cool like a 1 dollar wash they would stay lined up all day and make there money back. No body is going to spend there last 15 are 20 bucks to clean there car right now? Gas is high!
— Randy Collin
I’m so glad our city know what kind of business we want, car washes. Why would we need anything else?
— Robert Grant Grigsby
Like Dollar General, they’ll be a car wash at every corner in Kingsport
— Kim Johnson Martin
I just wish they would have kept it a resteraunt under new ownership or done something more useful than a dang car wash. We are overrun with car washes. Kingsport needed another car wash like it needs a hole in the head. Ita to the point of absurdity. Provide something more useful dn beneficial to the city and the people as a whole.
— Melanie Todd
If businesses keep going out, nobody will be able to afford to go to car wash
— Bobby Dooley
Ridiculous!!! We DON’T need another car wash.
— Sandy Crowley Adkins
Just what Kingsport needs … another stupid car wash.
— Jzanaye McAfoos Cole
Just what we need! (laughing emoji)
— Barbara Dotson
How come we can’t get like a really up scale bowling alley are new put putt course? I have been to other ones in big cities and they are super nice. People round here would go fo sure.
— Randy Collins
WTH!? Do We Need another Car Wash … I Rather Have A Beer and Wine Depot Drive Thru
— Cindy Oates
That’s what Kingsport needs … another car wash.
— Josh Adams
So glad we are getting another car wash. Yippee.
— Mikey Jones
Well we already have plenty of places to spend money on car washes in this town, why not another, sheesh.
— Cheri Drinnon
YAAAAAYYYY! ANOTHER CARWASH IN KINGSPORT!!!! THATS WHAT WE NEED!!!
— Matt Justis
Dude, when I want my car washed, I just wait for it to rain.
— Shawn Becker
Kids need new things to do around here kingsport if full of resuraunts car washes and discount stores its ridiculous.
— Terri Taylor
They want to be sure every car in Kingsport is clean. How about some retail stores? Kingsport is moving those out in place of car washes.
— Becky Mellons
I am happy for owners of Rush Street ... you will be missed!
— Jennifer Cheek
Car wash, Dollar General or a bank. Guess car wash won.
— Jennifer Fugate
A car wash next to a failed car wash? SMH
— Cathy Boyd Nance
You’ve got to be kidding! Their is 2 right up the street and their not that far from each other. They need another Chick fil a.
— Sherri Martin Snodgrass
Bristol has the racetrack and exit 7 with shopping and eating and the pinnacle with shopping and eating plus they have a lot of manufacturing that is starting to take off with one being a pharmaceutical plant and now they have a Amazon shipping plus there going to probably get a casino. All them places are booming when you go!!! Don’t tell me that if we didn’t get stuff like that in kpt it wouldn’t be busy!? I know it would. Just go to one of them places and see how busy it is this weekend. I’m not lying! People keep saying the covid etc. Well are you telling me there not scared on covid in Bristol and JC? But they are in kpt. I’m telling you kpt want let those places in here for reasons. I believe it’s money. I think certain groups are people’s are keeping things out. It’s awful funny like Bristol are JC will get something new and exciting but we get another car wash. This all needs to be investigated. JC is fixing to get a big new indoor place that has place to eat and a bunch of indoor games to play for families. So you think JC was like o we can’t build that because of covid noooo they didn’t say that.
— Randy Collins
And then Kingsport wonders why this city is faltering&failing.
— Melanie Todd
Why in the world does kingsport need another ... car wash?????
— Crystal Baker
Dollar General,bank,carwash and ... churches.. How about build something for the younger generations to enjoy or a destination to draw more people.. Th8s is getting ridiculous..
— Edward Tony Lunsford
If people quit using the things then they would quit building them and there already is one right next door to the place.
— Naomi Dodd
Ridiculous!!!! Kingsport doesn’t need another carwash.
— Robin Blix
We definitely do Not need another car wash! Big bummer!!!
— Angela Cumbow
... Another car wash? Seriously. This has to be the dumbest city I’ve ever seen. I mean. I like where I live, bit this is stupid.
— Nikki Perdue
Why are all the restaurants turning into car washes?
— Heather Martin
Gonna miss Rush St...the best bartenders around....the lunch salad bar was the best...great food and just an all around great dining experience...This restaurant will be missed....they had that special something that chain restaurants can’t seem to achieve...
— J.R. Enfield
#bringbackskatecity
— Josh Canipe