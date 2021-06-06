Reach out for yourselves. Reach out to help others.

I am not a physician, do not play one on TV, nor do I have a Walmart medical degree like some very good lawyers I know who practice in the health law area. However, I perceive we need to consider the mental health struggles that are affecting many Americans these days, including several outspoken celebrities and sports stars.
Two of the biggest stars, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, have gone public about their particular situations over the past few weeks.
Osaka announced she would not hold press conferences at the French Open.
She was skewered by the ravenous press and by the French Tennis Federation and fined for her position. In reaction, she withdrew from the tournament, citing anxiety as a serious issue she was dealing with, as discussed in a lengthy commentary piece by Clinton Yates in The Undefeated.
Prescott has spoken openly in an interview with Sage Steele of ESPN about depression and anxiety he has been plagued by over the past year or so, as chronicled in the Dallas Morning News on May 31.
Osaka is the best women’s tennis player in the world. Prescott is the offensive leader of America’s Team, even though the Cowboys have won nothing significant in years. Prescott was also a daily subject concerning whether he would be re-signed by the ‘Boys for over a year before his contract was extended. Loudmouths like Keyshawn Johnson pontificated on Dak’s contract issues ad nauseum. Prescott, like Osaka, remained silent for a considerable length of time about his struggles.
Both Osaka and Prescott have decided to speak out to help themselves and to help others, since many people deal with depression and anxiety every day, conditions that have worsened because of the pandemic. Prescott has noted that the isolation of COVID-19 separated him from friends and family, took away his ability to sleep, and all this was compounded by the death of his brother, Jace, in April 2020.
Of course, the almighty social media and sports media have come to demand sports celebrities subject themselves to endless media opportunities. The notion that such athletes are entitled to a degree of privacy is viewed as unacceptable because they are making such excessive amounts of money. The wolves and vipers of the media who cover athletes like Osaka and Prescott deem themselves as worthy of knowing all there is to know about stars. It is part of the stars’ “jobs” to endure the media animals, regardless of how they may feel on a given day or what they experience over periods of time.
Anxiety and depression should, according to the press, be treated privately, if at all. They are not an excuse to avoid the post-match/post-game autopsies that are craved by the coroners of sporting performances.
Jace Prescott was undergoing his own mental health hell, did not confide this to Dak, and died without obtaining the help he so desperately needed.
I would wager every one of us has been through the purgatory of depression, the torture of anxiety. Many can cope. Many cannot. The deal is to acknowledge there is a problem and to find the courage to reach out to professionals and to friends and family for a lifeline. Think about the number of people you know who have turned to drugs, painkillers and firearms to end their suffering.
Prescott describes the days following his brother’s death: “And I told them there, my friends and family that were around that day, ‘Guys, we’ve got to talk. We’ve got to talk to one another, because I did not know (Jace Prescott) was feeling that way, I didn’t know he was like that.’ ”
Reach out for yourselves. Reach out to help others.