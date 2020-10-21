While the Hawkins Boys of the 19th Tennessee are falling back from the Battle of Stones River, I thought I would take a break from the march to bring you some news on the preservation of one of the places that men from Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties fought at during the Civil War.
The Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in Kentucky, site of the first major battle that the 19th Tennessee fought in as a regiment, is now officially part of the National Park System. This was accomplished by the efforts of Congressman Hal Rogers, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, the Mill Springs Battlefield Association (MSBA) and the American Battlefield Trust, just to name a few who contributed.
The Battle of Mill Springs, known as the Battle of Fishing Creek to the men of the 19th Tennessee and the Battle of Logan’s Cross Roads to the Federals, was the second-largest battle to take place in Kentucky and engaged some 17,000 soldiers. It memorializes the Union’s first major victory on Jan. 19, 1862, when Confederate Gen. Felix Zollicoffer was killed during the battle, becoming one of the first generals to die during the Civil War.
If you recall from my past columns, the 19th Tennessee had pushed forward during the battle, driving the Federals back, but in doing so lost contact with the 15th Mississippi on their right. Zollicoffer rode up and not seeing the 15th Mississippi on the right, mistook the Federals in the rain and fog out front for the Mississippians.
Zollicoffer ordered the 19th Tennessee to hold their fire and then rode across the battlefield toward the Federals shouting that they were firing on their own men. While Zollicoffer was talking to the colonel commanding the other troops — neither man had yet figured out they were on opposite sides — members of the general’s staff came riding up shouting those men are the enemy and one fired on the colonel, who shot back, killing Zollicoffer. The rest of the Federal regiment from Kentucky opened fire, and the staff officers were killed as well.
Locally, the town of Bluff City, then known as Union, would change its name to Zollicoffer in honor of the general.
In 1991, the National Park Service identified the Mill Springs Battlefield as one of the 25 most endangered battlefields in America. Since then, the MSBA has led the charge to preserve 900 acres of land along with iconic structures relevant to the historic battle.
On March 12, 2019, President Donald Trump signed into law the designation for Mill Springs Battlefield to become a National Monument. On Sept. 22, 2020, McConnell and Rogers joined Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for a ceremonial signing in the U.S. Capitol to formally establish the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument as the 421st unit of the National Park System.
An official celebration was held at the park on Oct. 14. Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior Kate MacGregor said, “President Trump understands the magnificence and impact our federal lands, monuments and battlefields have on our society and how crucial they are to telling the story of our great nation. Thanks to Chairman Rogers, Leader McConnell, the Mill Springs Battlefield Association and the community at large, this special place will live on for our children, our grandchildren and the many generations to come hereafter.”
Dr. Bruce Burkett, president of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association said, “Today’s celebration has been a journey of more than 28 years. We are so grateful and thankful to Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Without their help, persistence and insight this day would not have been possible. We also owe the American Battlefield Trust, Pulaski and Wayne County executive support and hundreds of volunteers, a deep and heartfelt thank you.”
“Through the power of public-private partnerships, the important historic landscape at Mill Springs has been protected for future generations of Americans to learn from and enjoy,” said David N. Duncan, president of the nonprofit American Battlefield Trust. “It has been our privilege to work alongside government officials at the federal, state and local levels, as well as committed nonprofit partners, to protect nearly 700 acres at Mill Springs — land that is now poised to become part of the inheritance of every American.”
Thanks to the efforts of the MSBA, American Battlefield Trust and several other people, you can now go to Mill Springs where the men of the 19th Tennessee camped, walk the battlefield where they fought and visit the graves of those who died, including Carroll Carmack, one of the Hawkins Boys.