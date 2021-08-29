In an article appearing in Politico magazine, contributing editor Joshua Zeitz argues that Joe Biden’s Kabul is not Gerald Ford’s Saigon. Zeitz provides the background of Richard Nixon’s Vietnam War strategy, which allowed for a gradual reduction in American forces and the supposed buildup of the South Vietnamese army. Gerald Ford inherited a South Vietnamese army that became unwilling to fight. The fact of the matter is that over the course of the George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations, there has been a gradual withdrawal of U.S. forces and very expensive attempts to train and prop up the pro-American Afghan army. The time frames may be different, but Joe Biden and Gerald Ford encountered remarkably similar disasters, with Biden’s nightmare currently playing out in living color on NBC.
Both Ford and Biden set timelines for the final withdrawal of American forces. The effect on the American allies was the same: Essentially the South Vietnamese army and the pro-American Afghan army gave up, surrendering or trying to blend into the countryside. As with Saigon in 1975, Afghans loyal to the United States have clung to aircraft in desperate attempts to get out of Afghanistan, recognizing that if they cannot, death is likely. In Saigon, the now familiar and horrendous scene of the last helicopter leaving the American Embassy has essentially played out again. The question now is whether Biden can get all the American troops out. The U.S. negotiating position is no stronger than that of the Americans in Saigon in 1975.
Granted, the reasons for the wars were different. In Vietnam, the stated goal was to stop Communist expansion in Southern Asia. In Afghanistan, the stated reason for American boots on the ground was to fight terrorism following the 9-11 attacks. The Taliban certainly supported those attacks and provided a safe harbor for Osama bin Laden’s supporters.
Another striking similarity between Vietnam and Afghanistan is that the U.S. entered both venues as a second verse. That is, following World War II, the French, who had colonized Vietnam and much of Southern Asia, encountered a revolution whose leaders, early on, were not all Communists. The Vietnamese just wanted the French gone for good. Indeed, Ho Chi Minh approached the United States for support after fighting alongside the English and Americans against the Japanese. Ho Chi Minh was a Communist, as was Joe Stalin. President Truman refused to provide money or support to Ho.
In fairness, Truman was faced with the Berlin crisis not long after the Germans and Japanese surrendered. Stalin had been allowed to overrun Berlin and all of Eastern Germany, and his goal was to colonize all of Eastern Europe. Obviously, he succeeded. It has been asserted that Ho was not a staunch adherent of the Chinese Communists or Stalin at that point in time. That remains to be seen.
Nevertheless, the Vietnamese Communists went after the French and gained control of at least half the country. And, as the French withdrew, the U.S. eventually filled the void, becoming the protectors of the non-Communist government in the south of the country.
In Afghanistan, the Russians decided to install a pro-Russian government by force. Some of the same Afghan fighters, who are now Taliban, initiated a war against the Russians and were eventually aided by the efforts of U.S. Congressman Charlie Wilson and CIA operative Gust Avrakotos. Remember Tom Hanks’ film, “Charlie Wilson’s War”? The American investment in pushing the Russians out of Afghanistan by supporting the rebels went from $5 million to $500 million. The Russians eventually gave up and left, victims of a guerrilla war. Sound familiar?
So, what country decided to fill the void as part of an anti-terrorist campaign? And like the French and Americans in Vietnam and the Russians in Afghanistan, the U.S. is now holding onto an airport, hoping to get its troops and supporters out.
It has become almost religious dogma that the study of history, being a history major, is worthless. Well, this history major would respectfully point out that politicians and military leaders could benefit from a review of history every now and again. Perhaps, we wouldn’t look so damn stupid and helpless if we did do a little research.