“Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” is the major history happening in our area for June. The 43rd season of the official outdoor drama of the state of Tennessee will open on Friday, June 3.
Liberty! is set in front of the full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was used to defend the settlement against attacks from a faction of the Cherokee, led by Chief Dragging Canoe. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege of the fort. Sycamore Shoals also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who were an essential part of a broader militia that defeated Major Patrick Ferguson and his British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780.
“Liberty!” tells the stories of these important days of American history as well as demonstrating the life of pioneers in a frontier settlement.
“Liberty!” runs weekends in June beginning Fridays and Saturdays — June 3, 4 and 10, 11; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 16, 17, 18 and 23, 24 and 25 in the Fort Watauga amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. General admission tickets range from free for children 5 and under; to $8 for students 6 to 17 years; $14 for seniors 55 and up; and $19 for adults. Members of Friends of Sycamore Shoals, veterans and first responders may attend the drama any night for a reduced adult/senior admission price of $10. Online ticket sales can be found at www.TheLibertyDrama.com, or you can purchase tickets at the door until all seats are sold.
Exchange Place
Kingsport’s living history farm, Exchange Place, will again be hosting a Heritage Sunday event on June 26.
The farm will be on full display as many of the buildings will feature volunteers who are ready to share the history about each particular structure erected by either the Gaines or Preston families, long before the War Between the States. The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will also be staffed with Master Gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there and how each item was used by families in those antebellum years.
Because Exchange Place remains an active, working farm, it features a collection of resident animals, most of whom will be highly visible. People wanting to meet the farm’s horse, shorthorn milking cow and a most vocal Jerusalem donkey, should head on over to the 1851 Barn.
Those aren’t the only animals who live at Exchange Place, however, and the farm’s pair of American Guinea hogs, chickens, roosters and several sheep will likely be visible throughout the day.
The Overmountain Weavers Guild will also be demonstrating its considerable talents in spinning and weaving and answering any questions that visitors may have about the fiber arts.
The event runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free, with all proceeds going toward the care of the resident animals, plus the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport. For more information, call Exchange Place at (423) 288-6071, write to exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com, or visit www.exchangeplace.info.
Tipton-Haynes
The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site’s annual Summer’s Past History Program begins with Native American Week on June 6-10. It will be followed by Pioneer Week on June 13-17, Civil War Week on June 20-24 and World Wars Week on June 27-July 1.
Each of these weeks is filled with games, lessons and crafts from the time period. For Example: During Native American Week, kids will play lacrosse; during Pioneer Week, children will learn about the State of Franklin and frontier games; during Civil War Week, kids will learn how to fire a cannon used in the Civil War; and for World Wars Week, youngsters will get to see a Model A Ford. Many more crafts and games will fill each week to keep the kids moving while they learn and have fun across one of Tennessee’s most historic sites. Each of these weeks is designed to explain and teach of the development of this state and how the people of this region were raised and overcame their surroundings.
Ages for participants are 6 to 14. The cost per child is $100 for the week, or $90 per child if you are a member of the site. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Dropoff begins at 8 a.m. and the kids can be picked up as late as 5 p.m. If you would like more information, contact the site at tiptonhaynes@outlook.com or call at (423) 926-3631.