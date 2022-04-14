Ah, spring! And the song of the chainsaw is once again as ever heard throughout the land! And, once again, I have to at least try to get you to quit mutilating trees and bushes.
Last Friday was the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, which was started a century and a half ago in Nebraska to give the sunny state some much desired shade. The purpose seems to have inverted on the way here, since we are making Kingsport — once forest primeval, then city of trees — look like Nebraska. You don’t need your red shoes, Dorothy, just stand there while we turn this place into Kansas.
Of course, not all the symphony of small motors is saws. There are leaf blowers, weed eaters, hedge trimmers, shoe shiners, toe trimmers, an infernal combustion engine for every use within reach of the imagination of the human mind. One large landscaping company has gone all electric, since electric equipment is more effective with less maintenance. Don’t expect that trend to spread to the home market. It’s for the sound, Baby! I could be inside playing “Call of Duty” but I like the sound! The sound is the brother of motorcycles, un-muffled cars, loud music, loud voices, a gun on my hip and my big red truck. Nobody’s going to use electric yard equipment except … girls.
But I digress. In the U.S. about 17.4 million tons of air pollutants are absorbed each year by trees, thus preventing 670,000 cases of asthma and other respiratory diseases. In its lifetime, one tree can capture all the carbon produced on your road trip to Albuquerque. It takes another tree its lifetime to handle your return drive, so you see we need a lot of trees or fewer road trips. Or transportation that doesn’t produce so much carbon dioxide.
A tree can lower the temperature in its shade by 20 degrees. A whole lot of trees can cool the area by 9 degrees. Years ago, when I lamented that cutting all the trees on the University of South Alabama’s campus would raise the air-conditioning bill, a friend of mine in the pre-breakfast coffee coven said trees don’t matter, I know, because I’m an engineer. I kept from saying I know otherwise because I’m a biologist. That his equations didn’t take vegetation effects on ambient temperature into account did not make those effects nonexistent. The only environmental testing equipment needed to know it’s cooler under the trees than out in the fields is your skin.
Since trees are so necessary to humans, it is with sadness I can tell we are about home when we’ve been away by the appearance of lopped-off trees, some struggling to stay alive with unnatural clusters of leaves at the amputation site, mostly dead. Wake up and put your shoes on, we are back in the Land of Tortured Trees.
Some tree species can survive such mutilation, but most can’t, as evidenced by their desecrated corpses lining the roadsides. There’s a good example on the east side of Interstate 26 just south of Johnson City, its truncated snag looking like a signpost for Entering Halloween Country. If you want a bushy tree, just go ahead and cut your big tree down and get something bushy, like a Bradford pear. If it’s too tall under the power line, just go ahead and cut it down and get something little, like a dogwood. If it’s just you are scared of the big, tall tree, get a grip.
I had one neighbor who mutilated her trees because a guy told her it would keep them from falling over in our sandy soil. What sandy soil? If somebody comes to your door and tells you it will improve the health of your tree to so disfigure it by cutting the limbs halfway off, decline. The translation is I have a chainsaw and I need beer money. If you think your tree needs pruning, please ask a professional arborist. And not the Here Hold My Beer And Watch This Tree Mangling Company.
Akin to tree torture, but far more widespread, is what Steve Bender of Southern Living calls crepe murder. It consists of lopping off the beautiful, muscular stems of crepe myrtle to make even height witches brooms, providing unnatural ugliness for all seasons — winter, summer and in between.
Don’t think you have rejuvenated something when you have forced a burst of growth trying to recover from a potentially mortal injury. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but it’s hard to see how anybody finds mutilated trees and mangled shrubs beautiful.
Maybe all of these things I’ve mentioned today are small, personal expressions of man’s dominance over nature. The adaptive alternative, man living in nature, has also been around a long time. You can find satisfaction in creating as well as in destroying. You may have noticed: Climate change, pollution, overpopulation, wildfires and killer storms are already here, folks. You man-over-nature people are going to get us all killed.