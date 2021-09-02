Never much held with no vaccinating,
Nor fixing the roof when it ain’t right now raining,
Turned on the TV and the TV man said,
“Pay no mind to that doctor, take mule de-wormer instead.”
It’s gotta be true, just look at Jenny and Red.
They don’t have no COVID, while poor Ma can’t get out of bed,
Gave her a big ol’ dose, but it was too late;
The mules are still fine, but poor ol’ Ma is dead.
They say human behavior goes a little off the rails at the end of a century and more so at the end of a millennium, even more than it does with the fullness of the moon. I’m fully convinced of the lunar effect on lunacy, but there didn’t seem to be more than the usual craziness around 2000. It looks like we’re just a couple of decades late.
Ivermectin has been around since just after I got out of medical school, about 40 years. It actually got the Nobel Prize in 2015. It’s used in the USA today, mostly by doctors and parents too lazy to use safer things (like soap), for bugs that live on or in your skin and bite. Worldwide it’s hugely helpful in treating intestinal parasites, such as the hookworm that caused so much grief and regional inferiority complex in the early 20th century South.
Of course, real progress against worms depends on things like indoor plumbing or even outhouses instead of behind the bushes, but ivermectin works. At human doses for humans. Even a really big one is only 200 to 400 pounds. The average black Angus bull weighs 1,870 pounds, and the record is over 2 tons. Most cows and horses are about half a ton, but draft horses can approach a ton.
I know it’s widely believed that, if something is good for you, a hell of a lot more is a hell of a lot better, but don’t go to the farm supply store and take a pill intended for a Percheron.
There have always been the gullible. Each of us is somewhat vulnerable outside our own field of knowledge. Some are gullible all over. There have always been the resentful; seems to be a lot more now.
All of us are gullible and resentful about something, some of us about everything. There have always been those looking to turn these traits to their own advantage.
If you feel competent to the point of invulnerability in all fields, I know lots of people selling lots of things who would like to meet you. If you are not resentful about something, better check your pulse. You probably aren’t alive.
The con man has been with us always. Recall the American medicine man of old and maybe yet. Finding a hummingbird at night, he would exhibit it before dawn.
With their energy demands on that tiny body, hummers can’t just sleep. They enter a state called torpor, far below even hibernation, every night. They really look dead. The medicine man makes his spiel until he feels the bird concealed in his hand stirring and then releases him, showing he can raise the dead.
Who could stand up to a con like that? Our modern mountebanks are like little lying children in comparison. But they get a lot of customers.
The basic con hasn’t changed much in principle; the audience is amplified into the millions. It has to be about increasing that audience when Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity mention ivermectin for COVID. Across all social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit and more — only about a dozen crooks are responsible for most of the lies about the coronavirus epidemic.
For instance, 73% of those on Facebook. As Joe Scarborough said, if we’d had Facebook in 1940, we’d all be speaking German now.
Even I have received one forwarded post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of distinguished lineage yet whose anti-vax comments require no advanced degrees, just get-in-out of-the-rain-sense, to be identified as baloney.
Please don’t take horse pills. And heed what Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently said: “People are supposed to have some sense.”