Next week, on Veterans Day, we will remember those who have served and fought in our wars to protect the rights and freedoms we take for granted today. To understand the real meaning of that commemoration we ought to consider who veterans are and why they are different than those in the civilian population.
This quotation from C.S. Lewis so beautifully describes the military experience. “All that we fear from all the kinds of adversity, severally, is collected together in the life of a soldier on active service. Like sickness, it threatens pain and death. Like poverty, it threatens ill lodging, cold, heat, thirst, and hunger. Like slavery, it threatens toil, humiliation, injustice, and arbitrary rule. Like exile, it separates you from all you love. Like the gallies, it imprisons you at close quarters with uncongenial companions. It threatens every temporal evil — every evil except dishonor and final perdition. ...”
For our servicemen and women, their time in the military is probably the seminal event in their life. It marks who they are and what they become. Basic training is a process that has been honed over literally thousands of years. It is designed to break the individual down, that person who is focused on their own well-being. At some point, they realize that they can’t do it alone. They must begin relying on their comrades. From that point they are “forged” into a cohesive unit where the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts.
The military lives by a different code. They operate in an environment of “unlimited liability.” If they fail in their duty, they don’t lose their job or file for bankruptcy. They lose everything — including their lives and the lives of those around them.
Consequently, they develop an intimacy of relationships that cannot be fathomed by those who have not experienced it. How do you describe the love of another person so great that you would sacrifice your life for them — without even thinking about it (and they for you)?
How many people would sign up for that deal? And yet we have brave souls that did — and they continue to do so yet.
Philosopher John Stuart Mill summed it up well. “War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.”
We honor those who have given those exertions. They raised their right hand and said, “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies. ...”
In doing so they reaffirmed what our founding fathers stated when they signed the Declaration of Independence. They pledged to each other and the citizens of our great country their lives and sacred honor.
Yes, they pledged their lives — and all the dreams, hopes and aspirations they had for their future. They were willing to lay all that aside — all that they could be — for us!
I was one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who during the Cold War stood as a tripwire to what at the time seemed like a very real possibility that Soviet forces would invade the West. We had been to the precipice before during the Cuban Missile Crisis. For decades, we guarded the frontier. In 1989 the Berlin Wall fell, and I could not help but feel we had won my war.
I had a son on the way, and I believed that he would grow up in a safer world. Their generation deserved more, and my generation’s efforts had made that a reality. I have sadly come to find that it was a naïve notion.
Within two years, we were at war with an Iraqi tyrant in Kuwait. The “new world order” devolved into chaos. One crisis after another marched across the globe. From the Balkans to Somalia, malevolence was resurgent.
So it is with each generation.
Our returning “Doughboys” from the Great War must have thought they had beaten back the savages. Theirs was the war to end all wars. It did not.
In just over two decades, Hitler had brought the free world to its knees. Pearl Harbor reminded us the enemy was literally at our shores.
It took the “Greatest Generation” to restore stability. Surely, they must have thought that their sacrifices had truly made the world safe for democracy. They did not.
The attacks of 9/11 reminded us that the barbarians are always at the gate. We sent our soldiers back out to the fringes of the empire in Afghanistan and Iraq to protect our civilization.
Many of those who fought in the Global War on Terror were deployed multiple times, away from their families and loved ones.
One can only imagine the impact these long deployments, with the concurrent trauma these soldiers endured in combat, have had. Is it so hard for us to understand how this might affect their mental health?
Do we really wonder why our soldiers come home very different than when they left? They carry memories they may wish to forget but cannot. Often, these are experiences that only another soldier can understand.
We have “left” Afghanistan, an event that in the minds of many veterans of that war has undermined the rationale for their sacrifice.
Does anyone truly believe the threats to our liberty have diminished? There will always be evil in the world. It is a constant battle to keep it from overwhelming the civilized world. The brutes will always be hammering on freedom’s door. The security of each group is dependent upon the exertions of an earlier one. The next generation will never be safe without the sacrifices of the previous.
We should always be grateful for the blessing bestowed upon us by the sacrifices of our predecessors. Since our founding, a proud few have always stood fast against those who would do us harm.
Thankfully, we still have brave men and women to stand that watch.
May God grant peace to those who have given their lives for us, watch over those who currently serve and bless those who have done so in the past.