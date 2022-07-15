Fun Fest officially begins today, July 15th. The ETSU Pride Bluegrass Band performs at noon in Glen Bruce Park, and there is the annual Fun Fest Parade downtown at 6. The festival will end on July 23rd, when, after the three-day Sunset Concert series ends with Lynyrd Skynyrd, the fireworks sponsored by Eastman light up the night sky over Kingsport.
In between, there are many other events and activities, which I will not try to catalogue here, but which you can find listed online at https://funfest.net or printed in this newspaper. They include the combined Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageants on Sunday afternoon, July 17th, at Eastman’s Reid Employee Center. I have some history with this event, and seeing it listed has sparked a number of memories of Fun Fests past.
The first Fun Fest was in 1981, when the leadership of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded by Frank Brewer, decided that there ought to be some type of community festival to foster community spirit. Some felt there was too much negativity going around, and the leaders who designed the first Fun Fest wanted to end it.
In achieving that goal, they weren’t entirely successful. Contentious issues didn’t end. Forty-one years after the first Fun Fest, negativity still exists. As someone told me years ago, “You can buy some people a home in heaven, and they will sell it and move to Georgia.” That’s not ever going to change.
All the same, Fun Fest became very popular, and remains so. We still look forward to the concerts and the fireworks and to Breakfast with the Balloons on the last Saturday of Fun Fest. If our summer festival did not put an end to negativity, it nonetheless has provided most of us and others from nearby communities with another reason to feel good about ourselves and our community for a few days each summer.
When Fun Fest was new, I was a member of the Kingsport Jaycees, who had sponsored the Miss Kingsport Pageant for decades. Sometime in the mid-1980s, the Fun Fest Committee offered the Jaycees the opportunity to affiliate the pageant with Fun Fest, at the time as a “pre-Fun Fest event.” The affiliation enabled the Jaycees to move the pageant from the Civic Auditorium, where we had to build a stage, to the Eastman Employee Center, where there already was a stage and there was room for a larger crowd.
My stories about picking contestants, ushering, arranging for special entertainment, pageant practice gaffes, and backstage costume mishaps (which thankfully could be managed by some of our women members) would likely more than fill a column and bore some readers while perhaps embarrassing others. Suffice it to say that not all contestants were equally beautiful or talented, and that all stage props were definitely not created equal.
The biggest issue with the Chamber Fun Fest Committee that I remember was with the ticket prices. The Jaycees wanted to make a modest charge for the tickets. The committee wanted tickets to be free. The Jaycees protested that giving away tickets would lead to empty seats, as there would be some who picked up free tickets but not use them.
Sure enough, the year tickets were without charge saw people lined up outside the event venue who wanted in but couldn’t get tickets, and empty seats inside. The following year, imposing a modest charge (I think it was $1 per ticket) solved the problem.
Now, I see that the pageant and many other events, including the major concerts, are ticketed events, with those attending expected to pay for admission. That this works well has banished the fear that Kingsporters wouldn’t show up if it cost them anything. Fun Fest still needs its corporate sponsorships, but it has enough community support that its citizens will help pay for it. As long as this remains true, we can be confident that there will be a 50th Fun Fest, and more beyond.
I always used to get up early on the final Saturday to go down and watch the hot-air balloons fill up and rise. I would find a coffee vendor and wake myself up with caffeine until I saw the balloons rise. I confess that I no longer do this, but the memories are good. Some balloons fill up and get aloft quickly. Others take a while. Since my working knowledge of hot-air balloons is sketchy at best, I don’t have an explanation.
But the balloons are fun. The other events are fun. And that’s the point. Fun Fest memories will continue.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at r_arrington@chartertn.net.