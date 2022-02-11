Last week, there was a flurry of news and opinion pieces, and a bigger flurry of comments in social media, about ABC’s suspension of Whoopi Goldberg over her remarks about the Jewish Holocaust at the hands of the Nazis. Before I weigh in on the subject, I want to place Goldberg’s remarks in context.
Goldberg is a regular on the ABC morning show “The View,” in which a group of mostly left-wing women spew out a bunch of opinions that range, in my view, from the flat-out wrong to the outrageous. During the show that resulted in Goldberg’s suspension, they were discussing the vote of the McMinn County, Tennessee, Board of Education to remove a book from the middle school curriculum. That action itself had already generated a great deal of state and national attention.
The book is a graphic novel, “Maus,” by Art Spiegelman, based on his father’s recounting of the massacre of Jews in Europe under the Nazis. The school board’s concern was that it contains scenes of nudity unrelated to the Holocaust story itself. At least, that’s what the board said.
The board’s action was widely reported as a ban of the book. This isn’t exactly correct. The actual vote was to remove the book from the required reading curriculum as soon as a replacement is found, but to keep it in the school library, where it will continue to be accessible to students. I think that’s a bit different from a ban.
Anyway, that’s what the group on “The View” was discussing. During the discussion, Goldberg opined that the Holocaust was not about race. Her reason? The Germans were “white” people. The European Jews they murdered were “white” people. Hence, race was not involved.
Joy Behar, another regular on the show, took issue with her. Behar, who is ordinarily correct less frequently than a stopped clock, said that the Nazis viewed the Jews as a separate race. For once, Behar got it right. The National Socialists did consider the Jews a separate race. Hitler said it himself.
But Goldberg wouldn’t back down. She decried the inhumanity of the Holocaust but insisted that, because it was “white people doing it to white people,” it was evil but not racist. That got her suspended, despite an apology. But the controversy wasn’t over. ABC is owned by Disney. Last year, when actress Gina Carano, who at the time was playing on the Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian,” released an Instagram post that compared the California COVID lockdowns to the Holocaust, Disney fired her. No suspension. Termination.
The contrast between the two actions was not lost on the Twitterverse. There has been a flood of tweets bemoaning the injustice done to Carano. Many have called for Goldberg, too, to be fired. “Liberal privilege is real,” one said. Carano herself took a higher road, calling on Goldberg to discuss the Holocaust with Jewish columnist Ben Shapiro, but not asking for her termination. “Conversation, not cancellation,” she wrote.
I think that’s all of the context I need. I’m ready to tell you what I think.
First, Goldberg’s mistake, I think, was to view “race” only as skin color, and to accept the view now commonly held on the left that only white people are capable of racism. I’ve written about this before, and I think that perception is flat wrong. But I don’t think Goldberg should be fired.
Carano is right. We need conversation, not cancellation. The best way to counter “bad” speech is with good speech, and not cancellation of the “bad” speaker. Those who know Goldberg say she is not a hateful person. She really should discuss her views with Shapiro, who wrote a column roundly criticizing her remarks. Better yet, the debate should be televised.
I don’t like canceling people. I don’t like banning books. As I wrote above, the McMinn County Board of Education did not exactly “ban” Spiegelman’s book. I can sympathize with a school board’s dilemma in deciding what is and is not suitable for young people. Yet they should have no illusions about what is now available to students. “Maus” is likely tame compared to some of it.
But book banning and cancellation exist. Amazon promotes some books and won’t carry others, based on point of view. Some people push for the cancellation of Joe Rogan’s podcast because he has hosted doctors with unconventional views on treating COVID.
Free speech can be uncomfortable at times. But we need it.