OK. There are two “things” that are currently making me madder than hell so as I do not want to take it anymore: First, the overt cowardice of certain Atlantic Coast Conference teams relative to rescheduling COVID-19 postponed men’s basketball games; and, secondly, and even more egregious, the movement among certain ignorant, Marxist teachers to have Shakespeare banned from the curriculum of all schools.
Relative to college basketball, Carolina has had games with Clemson, Virginia Tech and Miami postponed over the past few weeks. The only game where Carolina was “blamed” was the Miami game.
It seems a video emerged of Carolina players and managers partying after their victory over Dook. How could any Carolina people not celebrate a win over the Satans of Durham? Miami showed up in Chapel Hill, the medical staffs of both schools cleared both teams to play, but the curmudgeon of ACC coaches, Jim Larranaga, refused to play the game and has refused to return to Chapel Hill and play later. His team has won only three conference games.
Clemson and Virginia Tech fall into a different category. Clemson defeated Carolina at Clemson earlier. Virginia Tech’s only game with Carolina was to be played in Chapel Hill. Neither school has indicated any desire to reschedule those games. WHY? Because it appears both will make the NCAA tournament, and a loss to Carolina would hurt their chances.
Why the ACC does not make them play is a real question except that the conference is in a transition period relative to the position of commissioner.
My solution: If these three schools refuse to reschedule, the games should be counted as forfeits, with Carolina getting three wins and those three taking a loss apiece.
• • •
That brings us to the Bard. William Shakespeare’s active career ran from 1585-1617. Perhaps the civilization of the time, or lack thereof, may have shaped some of his views on women, race and other societal issues. Duh!
Nevertheless, there is a group of persons who call themselves teachers, aka “woke” teachers, who subscribe to the philosophy that Shakespeare’s works are “about white supremacy and colonization.” These education “giants,” who project their views in texts and on social media, “want staples of Western literature removed or subjected to withering criticism,” according to James Varney’s article in The Washington Times on Feb. 15. Varney refers to these teachers as a “new breed.” It seems to this observer that DNA tests may be in order.
Two of these “giants,” Elizabeth Nelson of Twin Cities Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Sarah Mulhern Gross of High Technology High School in Lincroft, New Jersey, are mentioned in Varney’s article:
Nelson reported “she gives her students Marxist theory when reading Shakespeare’s tragedy, ‘Coriolanus.’”
Gross claims to have “delivered ‘toxic masculinity analysis’ to her students reading Romeo and Juliet.”
Reportedly, this “intellectual” garbage is part of what some have termed the “cancel culture” that is, great books and the study of Western civilization should be deleted from the curriculum.
Apparently, Nelson and Gross know so little about history that they are unable to explain the differences in the worldview of 1600 as compared to 2021. As such, those “woke” teachers would render million of students ignorant of important literary works and seemingly require those students to adhere to a mantra that any semblance of American or Western history or literature should commence about 2001.
I don’t generally agree with Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker. However, in an opinion piece in the Feb. 16 Post, Parker takes issues with the “woke” teachers and submits the following:
“In any literary criticism, one must first consider the historical context in which a work was written. If Shakespeare is thought to be offensive by today’s standards, then what of it? He was writing for 1594, not 2021. By all means, talk about that.”
Parker has succinctly stated in four short sentences what took me several paragraphs.
To the “woke” bunch, go back to sleep. To Parker I say, right on!