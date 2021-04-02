I found the subject and information for the first part of this column with pleasure and ease. The subject of the second part was an easy choice but was tough to write. I persisted.
To begin, I received some very welcome news in response to my last column from Carolyn Kestner with Neonatal Kitten Rescue. This is a local nonprofit organization that is in the process of opening a cat café and adoption center in the Tri-Cities area. They should have the space needed for their plans within a few weeks.
NKR has a great website (neonatalkittenrescue.org) detailing their mission and plans as well as a Facebook page with photos and videos of their tiny cats. Since its inception in mid-2018, NKR has saved the lives of more than 3,000 newborn to 6-week-old kittens as well as pregnant and nursing momma cats. They’ve developed an admirable system for transforming homeless and often sick kittens into healthy, friendly pets who are ready for foster or permanent homes.
Importantly for potential adopters, “all kittens are fully vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered before” going to their furever homes.
The section on their adoption center and lounge plans and designs especially convinced me that these folks are fully capable of opening and operating a great cat café which will assure that the cats are safe and unstressed while allowing their human visitors to lounge for an hour or so and enjoy the wonderfulness of time spent with kittens. If an adoption is arranged, so much the better. I plan to visit this new cat café as soon as possible after it opens, and I’ll give you more details. This looks very promising.
The second part of this piece relates to the rather severe weather this area has experienced lately. Those affected by the flooding have my best wishes. But the storms have revived my curiosity into why it seems that the most severe forces of storm cells affecting this area take a detour around the far western part of Kingsport. This begins roughly around the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, and it appears that the worst of these storms normally pummel Bloomingdale, Blountville and Bristol while often leaving us totally or partially unscathed.
I asked the lovely people at the National Weather Service in Morristown if this was possibly caused by a wall of atmospheric heat generated by heavy industry in Kingsport. They replied “no” and that it has to do with our local terrain features. They didn’t try to explain, and I know why. I have a mini legal pad filled with notes on surface weather maps, the skinny on high- and low-pressure areas, atmospheric sounding, planetary boundary layers, friction, Coriolis forces, etc.
I’m going to dispense with the meteorological jargon and begin with the rule of thumb that most foul weather is related to the movement of low air pressure systems.
And those systems, like streams of water, prefer to make their way through routes that offer the least resistance. Accordingly, storms avoid high-pressure areas.
Storms in our area normally track from southwest of Knoxville to Bristol and farther northeast. It just happens that the Bays Mountain ridge (actually a series of ridges) which begins slightly south of Knoxville also runs southwest to the northeast with the higher altitudes occurring on our end. The final two ridges of Bays Mountain end in a V-shape right at the Holston River in Kingsport.
The cooler air up at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport pushes down the warmer, moist air sitting at the mountain’s north base, thus preventing it from rising and creating a localized low-pressure air parcel. I concluded that the height of Bays Mountain at Kingsport and possibly the location of its termination point located in western Kingsport must be the key to explaining the weather pattern I’ve been wondering about for years.
I do hope the Tri-Cities area’s new cat café and adoption center will be located in an area that fosters high air pressure conditions so we’ll have better weather during our kitten visits.
I did find one cool rule of thumb in evaluating storm potentials. If the dew point is 75 degrees or above, there’s extremely high potential for storms (pertains to summers and hurricanes). A dew point of 65-74 degrees suggests there’s a good chance of storms. Dew points of 55-64 are pretty iffy. And any dewpoint under 55 is a no-go.
Has to do with latent heat, water vapor, temperature, etc. It’s complicated.