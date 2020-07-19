Several of my longtime interests collide in the story of Mr. & Mrs. John B. Dennis. Two in particular: local history and ... Biltmore Estate.
I’ve been fascinated with Biltmore for many years. Not as long as I’ve wondered about, and, frankly, romanticized modern Kingsport’s founding fathers. A long time ago the feeling grew in me that John B. Dennis gets short shrift, left by history, more and more as each year passes, in the shadow of the now nearly mythological J. Fred Johnson. But maybe that’s because J. Fred stayed in Kingsport longer — right up until his death.
Maybe that’s why the main thing John B. seems to be known for is, of all things, a bypass around town.
A few years ago I realized the link between John B. Dennis and Biltmore. For most of my childhood, I’d known Dennis helped develop Kingsport in the late 1910s and 1920s. I knew at some point he owned Rotherwood Mansion. And I knew he and his wife are interred in an impressive, private mausoleum at Oak Hill Cemetery. So I was surprised when I learned he’d moved from Kingsport at some point, purchasing a home in the then-new Biltmore Forest near Asheville. He may have purchased one, then traded up for another when it was offered for sale.
And that’s where he died in 1947. Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. “at home,” according to a newspaper report. And then, he came “home” to Kingsport. His wife resided in Biltmore Forest until she died 22 years later. Then she joined him at Oak Hill.
I can’t help but be intrigued that of all the places they lived, they chose to be laid to rest overlooking the Model City.
I’ve marveled that prior to Dennis’ death he had owned three large homes: Rotherwood; Gunston Hall in Biltmore Forest (a residential community developed on what was once a portion of Biltmore Estate); and an estate in Oyster Bay Cove, Nassau County, New York.
I hope to touch on all those things, and more, in future columns. But today I’m focused on what life the Dennises were living in 1940, based on what I found about them in the 1940 census.
They claimed Oyster Bay as their primary residence in 1940, living on Oyster Bay Road.
John B. Dennis listed his occupation as “financier,” his industry as “banking.” He reported he worked 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, and earned “$5,000+” (checking the “yes” box for “other income?”). Mrs. Dennis (Lola Anderson), listed her occupation as “architect,” her industry as “landscaping.” She reported she worked 30 hours a week, 26 weeks a year, and earned $900 (checking the “no” box for “other income?”). According to an online inflation calculator, $5,000 in 1930 would have the buying power of about $92,500 today. But don’t forget that “+” or the “yes” on “other income” for John B. Dennis in 1940.
The value of their residence is not listed. It’s my understanding the Dennises had no children. But they weren’t alone up in Oyster Bay in 1940. They had seven live-in servants: a maid, a cook, a butler and a housekeeper (all Swedish); a “2nd man,” and a personal valet (both born in the “Irish Free State”); and a “2nd maid” from England.
Things were a bit different, but not that much, for the John B. Dennises for the 1930 census. They were living in Oyster Bay in a $250,000 home ($3.89 million in today’s money) that included six servants. But they were each listed as “lodgers,” with the head of the household, the homeowner, listed as James A. Blair, retired banker.
All the while, Dennis owned Rotherwood Mansion in Kingsport. And if they weren’t already homeowners in Biltmore Forest, they soon would be.
To be continued.