Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on a television interview that there is no reason for a fully vaccinated person to wear a mask outdoors. The reason, he said, is because the risk of infection is “small.” That, I suppose, is good news for those of us who hope to attend outdoor sporting events, provided the purveyors of such events and the state and local officials who make the regulations pick up on it.
But it leads me to wonder why it should be necessary for a fully vaccinated person to be required to wear a mask indoors. I know, supposedly there is some chance that a vaccinated person can be a carrier of infection. But everything I have read suggests that the fully vaccinated are very unlikely to either contract COVID-19 or spread it. So why the continued fixation on masks for those of us who have had both shots?
Fauci piously claimed that he, like the rest of the CDC, is simply following “the science.” But he, and the CDC as a whole, have been wrong so much, and outright lied so much, about COVID, that their credibility is pretty much shot with me and with many other Americans.
You may well ask me what I am doing? Well, I’m still wearing a mask everywhere I must. This includes most indoor venues and some outdoor venues. The mask mandate has been removed here in Sullivan County, but many businesses are still insisting on their customers masking up on their own.
The exceptions? Those who are medically excused from wearing masks. And those in venues where food and beverages are served, while eating and drinking. Now is that “scientific”? I don’t see how it can be. I notice most people shed their masks as soon as seated, and no one fusses. They don’t wait.
And even if they did, can anyone explain how someone who would shed virus while seated without a glass of water or tea will cease when the glass is placed before him or her? If so, I haven’t seen it. The hard, cold fact is, I think, that the officials who make the rules, whether public or private, want food and beverages to be sold, and make an exception so that can happen. There’s no “science” to it.
Now I have never been a virulent anti-masker. While wearing a mask is irritating and largely unpleasant, I’ve viewed the practice as a useful if imperfect tool in inhibiting the spread of infection. I have never agreed with those who objected to masks from the get-go.
But I’m starting to object to the irrational mask-worshippers as well.
You don’t have to believe every bad rumor about Joe Biden to feel embarrassment as an American to see him in a Zoom meeting with other world leaders, the only one fully masked. That’s just one example.
Thus, I am now skeptical of masks for the vaccinated, masks outdoors for anyone, and mask mandates remaining in effect indefinitely as the number of vaccinated Americans grows. In fact, the blind insistence on remaining masked and distanced after vaccination is hurting the push to get everyone vaccinated.
Trying to “follow the science” as best I can from careful reading, there doesn’t appear to me to be any good reason to refuse vaccination unless one falls within the tiny minority of Americans who should not be vaccinated for medical reasons, mostly having to do with the risk of allergic reactions to inoculation. The rule of thumb for all of us should be to get the vaccine unless your medical doctor says you shouldn’t.
Obviously, more folks resist vaccination than the medically challenged. Many of these are using the continued requirements of distancing and masking on the vaccinated as an excuse to delay or refuse the vaccine. What’s the point, they ask. From that standpoint, every idiot you see driving a car, alone and with the windows rolled up, while masked, is an enemy of vaccination.
I prefer persuasion and education over intimidation, so I don’t like the idea of a government-mandated “vaccination passport.” But I am perfectly okay with private and local public entities placing greater restrictions on the non-vaccinated.
Don’t want to wear a mask to get it? Get a shot.
That would be a salable message, if only our government officials were smart enough to see it. Or perhaps honest enough to admit it.