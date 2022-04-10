Like the cicadas that come out every 17 years, public officials in many states, including Tennessee, periodically become deeply concerned about the books on the shelves of school libraries and the content of textbooks. Hence, I join with the Times News in expressing my deep concern for the rebirth of the obscenity police.
I suppose there could be school librarians who run amok. There could be textbooks approved by a bureaucrat in Nashville that a bureaucrat in Granger County would never approve. It all depends on perspective and the extent of the danger or perceived danger.
The Tennessee House of Representatives approved HB1944 on March 28, which, according to The Tennessean, is aimed at school libraries and seeks to prevent “obscene” books from finding their way onto the shelves. The bill establishes a timeline for review of the books by the local boards of education, which includes removal of the books for 30 days to allow for the review. The process is commenced when a complaint is received from a parent or guardian that he/she believes a publication is obscene or “harmful to minors.”
The president of the Tennessee Library Association, Sharon Edwards, has asserted that current Tennessee law and “sound professional judgment of our school libraries and school boards” make the bill unnecessary, according to the article in The Tennessean by Melissa Brown.
There is much support among local members of the House for this bill, and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger has likewise voiced strong approval of this and similar bills floating around the Legislative Plaza in Nashville and in other state capitols.
I wonder what qualifications one must have to assert something is obscene or harmful to children. Is it possible that a book may be deemed poison by some and exalted as great literature by others?
Tennessee, of course, is famous for its attempts to ban books and teachings. One needs only consider the Scopes Monkey Trial in Dayton, Tennessee. It is depicted in detail in the film “Inherit the Wind,” which I consider one of the greatest films ever made. The issue was the teaching of evolution in a science class by Teacher Scopes (his name in the film is “Bert Cates”).
There are those who stand on stumps and wail against “obscene” books, seeking they be “banned.” According to an article contained in the publication “Advocacy, Legislation & Issues,” the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom has compiled a list of the 100 most banned and challenged books between 2010 and 2019. Some of these books include: The Holy Bible; “To Kill a Mockingbird”; “Brave New World”; “Of Mice and Men”; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”; the ever-banned “The Catcher in the Rye”; “Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl”; and “1984,” all of which I read (in whole or in part) in school between 1956 and 1968. Of course, someone much smarter than me considered these books obscene or harmful to children.
HB1944 makes no attempt to define what is obscene or harmful to minors. The most highly educated person in the world and someone with no education at all are assigned the responsibility of sounding the alarm.
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, in an obscenity case before the court, wrote in Jacobellis v. Ohio that as to hard-core pornography, “I know it when I see it.” The movie at issue was found by Stewart not to be obscene. I suppose at least some of those who would ban The Holy Bible and “To Kill a Mockingbird” would “know” them to be obscene.
Justice Stewart also authored another line in another opinion: “Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself.” When legislators decide to enact moral legislation and leave it to others to enforce their laws, are they “concerned” about the children or do they, perhaps, have other agendas?