My father was born at home in 1908. The farm was on one of the Lafayette Sands hills, remnant hills of relatively poor land left by erosion over geologic time from the layer formerly above the Selma Chalk formation. The hills made islands of relative poverty scattered on the face of the crescent band of rich black soil derived from the chalk, the belt of good soil forming a prosperous smile on the face of the agricultural South from mid-Georgia to north Mississippi. Now, with the cotton gone to India and the people gone to town, that belt of black soil forms a scimitar of poverty slashing Alabama in half.
Vital statistics on home births can’t be easy; mistakes happen. Daddy’s birth certificate says he was a girl. It was never a problem. He was an outstanding high school athlete and used restrooms without hindrance. Never a problem until World War II, when his draft board called him in, more than once, demanding an explanation. Was he trying to dodge the draft?
He finally said, I’m tired of you people calling me a coward. Where do I volunteer? They said, nope, Uncle Sam wants you right where you are.
He was a stream gauger, measuring volumes of river water flowing to places such as the Liberty Shipyards in Pascagoula and the hydroelectric dams feeding power-hungry Oak Ridge.
They said you may get called again, we get new personnel through here all the time, there’s a war on, ya know.
I miss him and his generation, the lights going out all over America. And I miss Popeye, who said, “I yam what I yam,” a statement including the admonition to mind your own business.
Finally feeling they won’t be stoned to death, persons not of straight binary gender identification are coming out.
Unfortunately, the haters, deprived of much of their former opportunity to persecute women and ethnic others because they hit back too hard, see the nonconformers to binary gender identity as a new target.
The following comments are not an attempt at a scientific paper, just the ruminations of an old, retired guy sitting out in the backyard thinking about biology.
One principle of ecology says every niche is filled, meaning that, generally speaking, Nature has no open job opportunities. Similarly, variation within a species takes every road open to it. With respect to gender in humans, the possibilities are male, female, both or neither. Making a determination by physical examination, you arrive at these same four categories, plus intermediates in infinite variety.
Turning to chromosomal determination, hoping for simplification, we find XX females, XY males, XX males, XY females, plus the entire spectrum of mosaics (some body cells are of one chromosomal pattern, some of another) and the infinite variation of translocations (parts of chromosomes displaced and attached elsewhere), deletions, additions, duplications and mutations.
Making a determination by hormones, you start with the same four of male, female, both or neither but then might find every variation: male body with female hormones, female body with male hormones and so on.
That’s just objective classification. What a person thinks he is can also be male female, both or neither. Any man who believes the minds of both sexes are the same has no daughters, no sisters, has never been married, and doesn’t remember his mother. The same goes in reverse for women. Furthermore, your concept of self with respect to gender seems to be something you are born with, not influenced by whether Mama put you in dresses or Daddy made you play football.
This idea of being born with versus having to learn behavior is also important in considering to whom one is attracted.
Here again, the possibilities seem to be male, female, both or neither. Among the most surprising events of recent decades is that attitudes toward persons not conforming to the usual patterns seem to have made a sudden shift.
Perhaps people under about 50 believe one is born the way you are, while we persons over 50 were taught you were of the usual attraction pattern unless somebody “perverted” you; nonconformers are therefore to be feared. Maybe the sudden shift in tolerance is because we reached the inevitable point where there are more young people around than old people.
Society could avoid a lot of disquiet if we accept that, in biology, every variation that can be, will be. And that, with respect to human ideas about bad or good, Mother Nature doesn’t really care.