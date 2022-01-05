The famous novelist Louisa May Alcott, author of “Little Women,” was an abolitionist and a feminist. When the Civil War broke out, she was not content to sit and watch while the men marched off to war past her family’s home in Concord, Massachusetts. “As I can’t fight, I will content myself with working with those who can,” she wrote.
She volunteered to be a nurse on her 30th birthday, Nov. 29, 1862. She received her orders on Dec. 11 to report to a hospital in Georgetown, outside Washington, D.C. Starting with the trip from her home to the hospital, she began writing letters to her parents about her experiences. These would eventually be published in the book “Hospital Sketches” in 1863.
Alcott didn’t have long to wait before she saw action. Early in the morning of her third day working at the hospital, she was awakened by someone knocking on the nurses’ door and calling, “They’ve come! They’ve come! Hurry up, ladies — you’re wanted.”
“Who have come? The Rebels?” Alcott asked as she got out of bed. “Bless you, no child; it’s the wounded from Fredericksburg; forty ambulances are at the door, and we shall have our hands full in fifteen minutes,” came the response.
When Alcott asked what she should do, the reply came, “Wash, dress, feed, warm and nurse them for the next three months, I dare say. Eighty beds are ready, and we were getting impatient for the men to come. Now you will begin to see hospital life in earnest, for you won’t probably find time to sit down all day, and may think yourself fortunate if you get to bed by midnight.”
As she tried to make her way to the Main Hall where the wounded were being brought in, she recalled, “The first thing I met was a regiment of the vilest odors that ever assaulted the human nose, and took it by storm.” Then there was the struggle to even get to the Main Hall. “Having been run over by three excited surgeons, bumped against by migratory coal-hods, water-pails and small boys, nearly scalded by an avalanche of newly-filled tea-pots, and hopelessly entangled in a knot of colored sisters coming to wash, I progressed by slow stages up stairs and down, till the Main Hall was reached.”
For the first time, Alcott saw the wounded. “In they came, some on stretchers, some in men’s arms, some feebly staggering along propped on rude crutches, and one lay stark and still with covered face, as a comrade gave his name to be recorded before they carried him away to the dead house. All was hurry and confusion; the hall was full of these wrecks of humanity, for the most exhausted could not reach a bed till duly ticketed and registered; the walls were lined with rows of such as could sit, the floor covered with the more disabled, the steps and doorways filled with helpers and lookers on,” she wrote. “The sight of several stretchers, each with its legless, armless, or desperately wounded occupant, entering my ward, admonished me that I was there to work, not to wonder or weep; so I corked up my feelings, and returned to the path of duty, which was rather a hard road to travel just then.”
Alcott was good at her job and was soon moved to caring for wounded on the night shift. It was here that she met a Virginia blacksmith named “John.” Not his real name, but when her letters were published in the Boston Commonwealth newspaper in 1863 she changed all the names. She even referred to herself as “Tribulation Periwinkle” but other than the names all the events described were accurate.
She met John when he was assigned to the “pathetic room” she was working.
“I found a lately emptied bed occupied by a large, fair man, with a fine face, and the serenest eyes I ever met. One of the earlier comers had often spoken of a friend, who had remained behind, that those apparently worse wounded than himself might reach a shelter first,” she wrote. “I had some curiosity to behold this piece of excellence, and when he came, watched him for a night or two, before I made friends with him; for, to tell the truth, I was a little afraid of the stately looking man, whose bed had to be lengthened to accommodate his commanding stature; who seldom spoke, uttered no complaint, asked no sympathy, but tranquilly observed what went on about him; and, as he lay high upon his pillows, no picture of dying statesman or warrior was ever fuller of real dignity than this Virginia blacksmith.”
A few nights later, when she asked the doctor who in the pathetic room was suffering most, to her surprise he pointed at John.
“Every breath he draws is like a stab; for the ball pierced the left lung, broke a rib and did no end of damage here and there; so the poor lad can find neither forgetfulness nor ease, because he must lie on his wounded back or suffocate,” the doctor said. “It will be a hard struggle, and a long one, for he possesses great vitality; but even his temperate life can’t save him; I wish it could.”
The doctor then informed Alcott that John had maybe two days to live and she should be the one to break the news to him because “women have a way of doing such things comfortably.”
After the surgeon dressed John’s wounds, Alcott worked to comfort him. After a while he asked her to write a letter. “Shall it be addressed to wife, or mother, John?” Alcott asked. “Neither, ma’am; I’ve got no wife, and will write to mother myself when I get better,” John replied. He then went on to explain, “Mother’s a widow, I’m the oldest child she has, and it wouldn’t do for me to marry until Lizzy has a home of her own, and Laurie’s learned his trade; for we’re not rich, and I must be father to the children and husband to the dear old woman, if I can.”
As the two sat there and talked about his family and his wound, John suddenly asked, “This is my first battle; do they think it’s going to be my last?” To which Alcott replied, “I’m afraid they do, John.”
Alcott wrote that it was the hardest question she had ever been called upon to answer. She said that John seemed startled at first, pondered on the fact he just learned and then said, “I’m not afraid, but it’s difficult to believe all at once. I’m so strong it don’t seem possible for such a little wound to kill me.”
Turning attention back to the letter, “Shall I write to your mother, now,” Alcott asked. “No, ma’am; to Laurie just the same; he’ll break it to her best, and I’ll add a line to her myself when you get done,” John replied.
She wrote the letter to Laurie “tenderly bequeathing mother and Lizzie to his care, and bidding him good bye in words the sadder for their simplicity.” Then John added a few words and said, “I hope the answer will come in time for me to see it.”
Sadly, it didn’t.
Two days later, John’s health took a turn for the worse. When Alcott walked into the room then, he said, “I knew you’d come! I guess I’m moving on, ma’am.”
As Alcott sat with John and watched his life fade away, the other patients in the room gathered in a circle around his bed with some saying goodbye. The room grew quiet except for John’s gasps for air. Alcott, thinking him gone, stopped fanning him as she had been the whole time while sitting with him. It was then he suddenly cried out, “For God’s sake, give me air!” Alcott said, “It was the only cry of pain or death wrung from him.”
He lapsed into unconsciousness as the light of dawn appeared outside the window and died shortly afterwards. John was then cleaned and made ready for the grave, then lay in state for half an hour.
“As we stood looking at him, the ward master handed me a letter, saying it had been forgotten the night before,” Alcott wrote. “It was John’s letter, come just an hour too late to gladden the eyes that had longed and looked for it so eagerly! Yet he had it; for, after I had cut some brown locks for his mother, and taken off the ring to send her, telling how well the talisman had done its work, I kissed this good son for her sake, and laid the letter in his hand, still folded as when I drew my own away, feeling that its place was there, and making myself happy with the thought, that, even in his solitary place in the ‘Government Lot,’ he would not be without some token of the love which makes life beautiful and outlives death.”
Alcott’s book is full of stories like this one even though the work itself is very short. You should be able to find a copy in your local library or bookstore. If not, the audio version is posted on Youtube. Just search for “Hospital Sketches.”