Well, finally! A story that features the virtues of capitalism instead of another one showing how its unregulated excesses are leading us back to the Middle Ages.
It has been said, dirt is just dirt, but junk can ruin your life. Amen.
No, you can’t see it on Google Earth, because it is mostly composed of fingernail size or smaller pieces, although sometimes entire objects. These include plastic bags, water bottles, baby bottles, cell phones, pens, toothbrushes, plastic lighters and so on and a whole lot more. Yes, you’re right, it’s the GPGP, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the junk collected in the slow vortex (the Great North Pacific Subtropical Gyre) formed in the box defined by four major ocean currents in the middle of the ocean between California and Hawaii.
The garbage float is not dense enough to see on Google or even from a cruise ship unless you’re looking for it, but the Garbage Patch is 620,000 square miles in size, three times as big as France, and contains 3 million tons of junk. And there are five Garbage Patches, one in each ocean. And that’s just the stuff that fell in the ocean or washed downriver.
While our desires are infinite, the planet is a finite place, and the end, the total consumption of its resources can now be imagined. Nature has already prepared for these facts. Remember the general principle that in ecosystems energy flows but matter cycles. In human affairs as well, conservation is all well and good but, as time goes by, recycling is increasingly important.
Tennessee Eastman’s plastic recycling plant currently in construction will take input plastic waste all the way back to molecules, thereby being able to process about any kind of plastic waste. It is expected to process 250 million pounds of waste by 2025. Domtar’s current closure for refitting will result in making the local plant a major supplier of reprocessed material, projecting sales of 600,000 tons per year. The Kingsport plant will have the second-largest machine for doing so in the country.
Both companies aspire to be leaders in the recovered materials industry. Maybe Northeast Tennessee can be a leader in something, rather than following our usual practice of making history drag us along by the heels, kicking and grumbling the whole way.
While continuing to wish the city and county recycling programs well, maybe there’s a place for private enterprise in pickup of household recycling materials also. We’ve signed up with a company called Recyclops, and so far it’s been very satisfactory. It’s a modest charge for the usual materials, slightly more to include glass.
With the usual hiccups — they thought at first I was in Kings Mountain instead of Kingsport and we missed a pickup because the guy came by at 5:30 in the morning (I said it was private enterprise) — it’s been easy, and their response to correcting such things has been exceptional.
Only about a decade old, the company started when one guy in college decided his apartment complex needed a recycling program. Later the college, the town of Provo and now several towns in several states are involved. A big increase has apparently come in the past four years when they switched from a traditional company organization to an Uber-style structure, having individual local contractors for pickup.
Seems like herding cats to me, but the people I have talked to seemed still quite sane. They also strongly guarantee, not being an outgrowth or a subsidiary of a waste management firm, to see your stuff recycled instead of just quietly dumped in some landfill away from prying eyes. Laugh you may, but I hear it’s been done, even in places not so far away.
Currently available in Kingsport, expansion to Colonial Heights, Fall Branch, Mount Carmel and Bloomingdale is imminent. They say they usually are well-accepted in college towns, so I figure they will reach to our other suburbs soon. I didn’t ask about casino/race track towns. It sounds like Kingsport is the first place in this region due to the efforts of a single private individual, so this operation is sort of crowd-sourced, grass-roots and in the American way all the way.
Their online information is complete, and signup is easy to navigate, but for my fellow dinosaurs, their phone number is 801-709-1509.
On another subject, I have a friend whose family, adherents of an Eastern religion, observes everybody’s holidays, thereby maximizing their celebrations per year. May I please recommend the tolerance and enthusiasm of such an attitude and wish you all may have a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Excellent New Year.