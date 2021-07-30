In a time in which there has been so much happening that is sad, frightening and controversial, columns that address such things demand to be written with heartbreaking frequency.
Readers like that. I get the most mail, both positive and negative, when I address something scary or outrageous.
But the most pleasure in writing a local column is writing about something good. Maybe it’s funny. Maybe it’s heartwarming. Or, maybe, as today, it’s something positive that people need to know about.
It is no secret to those who follow my columns that I am a fan of community colleges in general and of our regional community college, Northeast State, in particular. I think community colleges as a group are the single most encouraging institution in education, because they do so much.
A community college has a dual role. It is a functioning junior college that prepares a certain number of students to go on to complete a bachelor’s degree at another institution of higher learning. It is also a “trade school” in the best sense of that term, which prepares other students to learn skills that will enable them to go immediately into the workforce upon obtaining certificates, benefiting both themselves and the communities where they live.
Northeast State Community College has been spectacularly successful at both. It has placed its bachelor’s track students at colleges and universities both local and around the country. Moreover, available data suggests that Northeast State graduates lead all post-high school certificate or degree holders from all state colleges, both two- and four-year, in median income after three years from graduation.
The latter is remarkable, and could not be achieved without offering effective education and training in fields as various as computer science, health care services, welding, electronics and automotive mechanics. (And it certainly helps that our region is home to industries that need workers with these skills.)
The model that has driven so much success is the creation of satellite campuses in locations apart from the main campus adjacent to the airport, which serve the dual purposes of providing students with proximity to their classes and creating centers for specialized training in targeted locations.
For example, manufacturing, health care and automotive courses are housed at the Kingsport campus, while computer science and other technologies are centered at the main campus. This model is not new. It began, with help from local leadership, under prior administrations. But it is alive and well today under the leadership of current President Bethany Bullock.
And it’s going to grow. Recently, Dr. Bullock announced an ambitious plan, developed in partnership with Carter County, to upgrade the Northeast State Elizabethton campus by renovating the present facility and turning it into a Regional Center for Energy and Environment. Conceptual designs have already been drawn, and both Carter County and Northeast State are seeking approval and funding.
Carter County, with help from the state of Tennessee, will pay for most of the renovation to the building, which is located in Elizabethton adjacent to the Tennessee Center for Advanced Technology. Northeast State must obtain approval and funding for curriculum development and dedicated classroom infrastructure.
Bullock said energy and environment were selected to be the focus because of recent developments in these areas on a number of fronts. She cited recent bipartisan support for incentives to develop clean energy, TVA’s search for partners to build the next generation of nuclear power, the groundbreaking of the Tennessee Solar Project by BridgeRidge and Silicon Ranch, and federal funding for turning a Virginia coal mine into a solar farm. She also noted that agriculture robotics market revenue in the United States is expected to exceed $27 billion by 2026.
If the center comes to fruition, there are a number of existing industries close to the Elizabethton campus (which serves Carter, Unicoi and Johnson County students) who are potential employers of Northeast State students. These include Nuclear Fuels, Impact Plastics, Siemens, AO Smith, Donaldson Company, and Imerys. These companies have needs ranging from nuclear process operations to mineral extraction and processing.
What curricula will be offered at the center? Bullock said potential degrees include nuclear technologies, energy management, sustainable technologies, biopharmaceutical technology, agricultural systems technologies, and natural resources, water, park and trail conservation. That’s quite an impressive list.
“Community colleges are uniquely positioned to serve students who wish to learn a trade and move directly into the workforce as well as those students planning to move to a four-year university,” Bullock said. “We are proud to serve as a pipeline for the ever-changing labor force needs of our local industry.”
Indeed they are.