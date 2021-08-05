I sit alone in the chill Colorado dawn. At least it’s dawn on the peaks a thousand feet above me. Down here it’s still dark. Down here is still 8,300 feet above Old Salty and, even at the end of July, the nights are cold to Alabama blood.
It’s silent because nobody else thought hauling out of the sack in the dark had any resemblance to a good idea. What a surprise. Even the animals are asleep. When you get older, you get up earlier and earlier. I’m now back to 4 a.m. If you go outside, turn on the TV or check out what’s on your phone in these unpeopled hours, you often learn something you never heard of before in the normal course of human activity. It can be part of your planned learning experiences to enhance those golden years.
Today I’m here for the last day of an experience that was new at the beginning of the week. At the first, both new and, for a few seconds, unidentified and disquieting.
They have come at this time every day.
The robin sings and so does some kind of wren over in the bushes by the creek. The sun just looms over the eastern hill, and they are here. At first, there’s just a sense of motion around you. No wonder they scare people. Far too fast to track, some flicks of objects in frantic motion at high speed begin to be perceived, some in your peripheral vision, some inches from your face. No shapes, no sound, not even the felt breeze of their passage. No wonder they scare people.
This must be the hour of the mosquitoes rising. There seem to be plenty of them this year. I must not only have bad taste but also taste bad, because they don’t bother me. But everybody else is either being bitten a lot or descending into some form of self-abusing slapping disorder.
The first day this week at this early dawn hour I thought I was experiencing the awakening of the violet-green swallows who nest between the logs of the ranch buildings. But it’s not them; no twittering, no wind sound of the wings, no felt wind when they almost collide with your motionless face. And even in the dark, I can tell a flutter from a swoop. It’s a lot creepier. Eventually the sky has enough light to show the silhouette of a bat flash across the patch of purple. By then you are in a swirling cauldron of bats, mostly vague shapes in motion far too fast to follow. You can barely see them, but you can feel them with your skin, the way you can tell when somebody is staring at your back. It does feel like they’re in your hair, even though I know I don’t have enough hair to tangle a June bug, let alone a bat.
That first day, I had a few seconds of alarm based on close, unidentified motion, followed by a brief irrational consideration that I might be having a stroke. Once identified, standing in a cloud of bats is an experience of marvel and wonder. Still standing or sitting, you are floating; without the feel of supporting water, floating in air. My mind doesn’t wander; it hops and skips like popcorn in a skillet. Our deepest survival instincts force us to notice motion. How often have you tried to see a bird in a tree, invisible until it moved? As my attention is snatched here and there by shapes with blurring speed near and far, my inner thoughts want to go awandering the same way. It’s hard to cling to the thread of present awareness in a sea of distractions. No wonder these things scare people.
In 20 minutes, like the clockwork figures on a medieval town hall tower, they are gone.
Each day I became more certain they were disappearing under the eaves of the lodge. I will tell no one. There’s always somebody who insists we kill them.
Stay undetected, guys. See you next year.