This week, someone in the employ of the United States Supreme Court — possibly (but unlikely) even one of the justices — leaked a draft of an opinion in a pending case to the Politico website. Such a leak was not quite unprecedented, but likely the most significant leak ever, since the entire draft was made public.
The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The issue in the case is the legality of a Mississippi state law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, with some limited exceptions. In the draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the court would uphold the Mississippi statute, and in the process overrule precedent in Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. The second of these two cases modified the first significantly but left intact the Roe decision’s ruling that abortion is a constitutional right, and that states are limited in to what extent the practice can be regulated.
Draft opinions are only that — drafts. They are circulated to the other justices, reviewed, marked up, revised, and sometimes completely rewritten. The first draft of an opinion is seldom identical to the final product. It is not uncommon for minds to be changed and thus the entire result flip from draft to final. Thus, it would be a mistake to assume the draft is exactly what the court will do. It is still possible, if perhaps unlikely, that the court will decide not to disturb the Roe-Casey regime, and overturn the Mississippi law. It’s also possible, and a bit more likely, that the court will water down Roe-Casey, and let the Mississippi statute stand without actually overruling Roe and Casey.
No one knows who leaked the draft, although that is being investigated. I have already written I don’t think it’s one of the justices. It is more likely one of the law clerks or administrative employees.
There has been much speculation on the reason for the leak. The one I have read most is that a law clerk for one of the left-leaning justices released the draft in the hopes it would pressure the justices who supposedly have signed off on the draft to change their conference votes, or possibly to influence the midterm elections. But I’ve also read that maybe a law clerk for one of the five justices who have so far endorsed overturning Roe/Casey leaked the draft to keep anyone from changing his mind, or hers.
In any event, the leak was reprehensible. The Supreme Court is supposed to be, and act like, a court. It is not a legislature. Its deliberations are supposed to be confidential. Unlike Congress, in which debate is public, the justices meet and discuss cases in private. The breach of confidentiality is a slap at the dignity of the court.
That didn’t keep some from applauding the leak. One of Hillary Clinton’s assistants tweeted about the “brave clerk” who exposed the court. And if the leaker’s design was to provoke hysteria, it worked. All kinds of absurd statements have been made by politicians and media pundits. Bernie Sanders wants to abolish the filibuster to “codify” Roe v. Wade. (What about Casey?) Several television pundits said the decision would immediately result in abortion being banned across the country. Demonstrators outside the Supreme Court building waved coat hangers.
If — and it’s still an “if” — the court rules along the lines of the draft opinion, abortion won’t be automatically banned anywhere. It will, in fact, continue to be legal in Mississippi during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, and thereafter if the pregnant woman qualifies for one the exceptions. It will not directly affect the laws of any other state. Rather, the ruling will take the issue away from the federal courts and place it in the hands of state legislatures.
It’s true that some state legislatures will move to tighten abortion restrictions. Tennessee will be one, and based on recent legislation, will tighten them more than I think appropriate. But that’s the point. Abortion is a difficult issue. But the place to resolve difficult issues is the legislature, not the judicial system.
How does the public feel? Well, polls show that most Americans don’t want Roe overturned. But that’s sloppy polling, because many apparently think that overturning Roe means an immediate “ban.” Otherwise, how does one explain the supermajority who oppose third-trimester abortions and the majority who support restrictions at other stages?
Have a strong opinion on the subject? Get ready to write your state legislators.