The world economy could be headed for the “mother of all supply chain stumbles.” That is the warning from some economists who caution that if the omicron variant that is already swamping much of the global economy spreads across Asia, especially China, more disruption to manufacturing will be inevitable.
While the economic gurus hope it will be temporary (their definition of “temporary” is several months), meantime it will be “hugely disruptive” because “China is the world’s biggest trading nation and its ability to keep its factories humming through the pandemic has been crucial for global supply chains.” China has already locked down three major cities, including one crucial to shipping containers, many bound for the U.S., filled with its goods.
In more supply chain news, army conscripts in Norway have been ordered to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them. The Norwegian military said it is “struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic which is causing a challenging stockpile situation.”
Streaming is how most Americans fill their musical ears. However, for the first time since tracking began in 1991, sales of vinyl records beat those of CDs. From 2020 to 2021, sales for CDs increased from 40.2 million to 40.6 million, but over the same period vinyl sales exploded by 51% to 41.7 million, amounting to $620 million. This is why some of us have saved our vinyl — we knew it would come back.
Rats can be our friends. Magawa, a mine-clearing rat responsible for sniffing out over a hundred landmines and explosives in Cambodia and clearing 141,000 square meters of land, in five years, has died at 8 of old age following a pleasant retirement. Magawa was the most successful of any rat trained by Apopo, a Belgian charity that trains them to smell the chemical compounds in the nearly 6 million landmines in Cambodia and alert human handlers who are then able to clear them.
You are likely aware that the U.S. Mint started shipping the new Maya Angelou quarter last Monday.
You may not be aware that Angelou is just the first of 20 quarter designs that will be issued over the next four years featuring women. Four more will be issued this year including Sally Ride, the first female astronaut; Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a New Mexican suffragist and politician; and Anna May Wong, a Chinese American actress.
Two other women appeared earlier on U.S. currency. A painting of Martha Washington was featured on the one silver dollar note in the 1880s and 1890s. Pocahontas featured in a painting of her baptism, believed to have occurred while she was being held hostage by colonists, was on the twenty dollar bill in the 1860s. Also Lucy Pickens, an ardent slavery supporter, was featured on several Confederate bills.
Americans read an average of 12.6 books last year, less than in any Gallup survey back to 1990. Gallop asked Americans how many books they read, either all or in part, in the past year in all forms of books including printed, electronic and audio. Interestingly, the drop is not fewer people reading but regular readers (10 or more books annually) reading less.
The steepest decline is among college-educated readers. The percentage of nonreaders remains about the same since 2017 at around 17% of adults. The reasons for the decline in book reading are unclear.
It makes me wonder how many print and electronic readers read my columns.