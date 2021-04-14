Overexposed to filibuster, infrastructure, trials, voter suppression, Mitch McConnell and Matt Gaetz? Is that your problem, Bucko? Rest assured, you will not read about any of these topics here — just brief snippets from news you may have missed.
The Olympic Summer Games, originally scheduled for Tokyo in July and August 2020, is, as of today, on from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021 (with a few preliminary events on July 21 and 22). The Paralympics, also delayed by a year, are Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. However, surveys show that 70 to 80% of Japanese think the Games should postponed again. And, despite coming a year late, the Games are still officially called “Tokyo 2020.”
The post-pandemic travel surge has made renting a car difficult. Car rental companies say they do not have enough cars to keep up with increasing demand because it has become difficult to buy new cars due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Experts say the problem will soon spread nationwide and get worse before it gets better as summer arrives.
An April 4 letter to the editor in a Pennsylvania newspaper: “The people in Washington must know by now that more gun control is not the answer to stop gun violence. When something happens, the gun is always blamed but not the idiot that uses it for a bad thing. Republicans and Democrats should get together and do something about these people.” Of course the problem is that with guns as with everything else in life, it is, alas, impossible to identify idiots in advance.
About 55% of America’s public school students use buses to get to school. Ninety-five percent of those buses run on diesel. Researchers have determined that pollutant levels on those buses are five to 10 times higher than pollution levels in the areas they serve. There is preliminary evidence that less bus pollution improves kids’ test scores. The solution is electric buses. Many options soon to be on the market have a long range, at least 200 miles, which is farther than most school buses drive on their daily routes.
What I know about physics is akin to what I know about brain surgery and rocket science, which is next to nothing. Nevertheless, this Slate Science headline the other day piqued my curiosity: “The Fat, Wobbly, Nuisance of a Particle That Could Change How We Understand the Universe.”
Like all good journalism, the essence of the article is the first paragraph: “This week, scientists at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced a breakthrough result that could upend particle physics. It turns out that when you expose particles known as muons — aka “fat electrons” — to intense magnetic fields, they behave in ways that can’t be explained by physics as we know it, suggesting there’s a bunch of stuff happening in the quantum world for scientists to uncover.”
About now you are probably wondering what is a muon? The article explains that “Muons are basically like a heavy version of an electron. They are unstable particles so they have a lifetime of a fraction of a second after which they decay into other particles. They are actually always all around us, we just don’t realize it.”
The 10 most densely populated cities in the U.S. are, in order: New York City, with 27,547 people per square mile; San Francisco, 18,808; Jersey City, New Jersey, 17,720; Boston, 14,345; Miami, 13,046; Santa Ana, California, 12,186; Chicago, 11,835; Philadelphia, 11,813; Newark, New Jersey, 11,658; and Berkeley, California, 11,592.
One positive of the pandemic is that worldwide lockdowns have meant less light pollution, which means the cosmos has been clearer. Consequently, for the first time in years, urban dwellers are seeing more stars at night.
I hope your blood pressure is back to normal after reading this.
Mine is.