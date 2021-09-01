I was 10 years old when I got my first paying job (and my introduction to journalism). A couple of hours one evening a week at the local weekly newspaper, I “caught” pages coming off the printing press to even them up in a big box. Then I spent a couple of hours the next afternoon “throwing” my paper route.
My next paying job was while in high school. I worked Saturdays helping a maker and upholsterer of custom furniture in his small shop. That was where I once tacked my finger to the back of a sofa.
Because my scholarship at Good Ole Murvul did not pay all the bills, I had a student job in the college theater during the school year. However, I also had to work during summer vacations.
My first job was at a gas station back when they were full service and guys like me wore uniforms. Ours were pinstripes, like the Yankees. The station sold only gasoline, oil and cigarettes — lots of cigarettes in the days before warning labels. I dispensed gasoline, cleaned windshields, checked water and oil, washed down the driveway, and watered the flowers in a really long planter.
My next summer job was at the railroad station unloading boxcars for the long-gone Railway Express Agency. A month later, a supervisor asked if anyone was 21. I could not get my hand up fast enough. I was transferred to the municipal airport as vacation relief truck driver for the company’s Air Express division. (How I obtained a Chauffeur’s License — now called a CDL — required for truck drivers, without taking a driving test is another story.) The gig was very lucrative — I cleared $1,000 each summer when a grand was a lot of money.
Part of the job was wearing a holstered pistol when going to the local Federal Reserve Bank. It was a fed rule that all delivery drivers be visibly armed, even for non-negotiable canceled checks, which our deliveries always were.
This was way before five Supreme Court justices discovered for the first time since its 1791 ratification that the original purpose of the Constitution’s Second Amendment was to give everyone the right to own and carry a gun.
After graduating college and waiting for Uncle Sam to call, I did manual labor in a pet food plant and in construction. After my military time, I was a bank teller for a short while before hiring on with Social Security. After five years I learned an important life lesson: Large bureaucracies and wearing suits and ties to work are not my thing.
Later I did a stint at a dinner theater — a fascinating experience — and became the entire personnel department of a fiberglass bathtub and shower manufacturer. Then I was a senior citizen agency administrator; a catsup plant purchasing assistant; a truckload cantaloupe, watermelon and onion salesman for a produce grower/broker; a radio time salesman and talk show host; an advertising salesman, reporter, photographer and columnist for a small daily newspaper; and now a columnist for a much larger daily newspaper.
Some may think my employment history means I cannot hold a job, but I have been fired only twice. I prefer to think of my varied labors as the education of that most endangered of species — a Renaissance Man.
Or maybe I am just trying to figure out what I want to be when I become an adult.