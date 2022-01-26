The Maple Syrup Festival at Tipton-Haynes and the Frozen Frizzen Shoot at David Crockett Birthplace State Park highlight the history happenings in our region for February. But before we get to that, there were a few interesting e-mails about last week’s column.
Joy Branham wrote in with a different story as to how hoe cakes got their name.
“Hoe was a colloquial term for griddle dating back to at least the 1600s in parts of England, where baking cakes on boards or griddles was commonplace,” she wrote. “It is an obsolete word for griddle or peel. The word ‘hoe cake’ came not from the practice of cooking cornbread on agricultural hoes (which evidently did happen), but from griddle hoes. From a naming standpoint, the term hoe used for a cooking implement as early as the 1670s strongly suggests that when colonists baked a mixture of Indian corn (or wheat) and liquid on a peel or griddle, this food item became known as a hoe cake. The name stuck even when a hoe cake was cooked in a skillet or pan.”
Several people wrote in to ask, “If the general didn’t like frying bacon, how should it be cooked?”
In the “Customs of Service,” Gen. August V. Kautz said that bacon is required to be well washed and scraped of the rust to make it palatable. Then it should be cooked in the same manner he recommended for salt pork, which was boiled. He added that in an emergency, salt pork or bacon may be eaten without cooking, or it may be cooked and eaten cold — which is preferable. He also said, “Cutting it in thin slices and broiling it on the coals rapidly varies the taste when the appetite grows tired of it boiled or raw.”
Wintertime puts a damper on activities at our local history sites like Exchange Place and Netherland Inn as well as Rocky Mount, which is in the middle of a large renovation project for the staff and volunteer areas that is to be finished before the site reopens in March.
However, Tipton-Haynes is staging two events and David Crockett Birthplace State Park is also holding an event.
On Feb. 12, Tipton-Haynes is hosting its Maple Syrup Festival. This event focuses on the use and production of sweeteners such as maple syrup in the olden days. The folks there tap their own trees and then boil the sap down into the golden-brown sweet maple syrup that everyone still loves today — while at the same time educating the public on the full process of how this works from tree to table.
All this can be seen outside on the historic grounds and at the furnace, where all the boiling takes place. Inside the visitor center, Tipton-Haynes will offer a full breakfast complete with real maple syrup. Items will include pancakes, biscuits, sausage, and several toppings for your pancakes such as blue berries, chocolate chips and bananas. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and has a soft ending at 11 a.m. The boiling of the maple syrup will begin between 8 and 9 a.m. and continue until it is complete. Maple syrup can be bought from the site in half-pints, pints and even quarts.
The price for the event is $7 per adult and $4.50 for kids 12 and under. Members of the association will be admitted free.
On Feb. 26, the Battle of The State of Franklin takes place at Tipton-Haynes. This event is a small reenactment of the event that took place on the park’s property between Col. John Tipton and Gov. John Sevier of Franklin. The battle was over slaves and property taken from the Sevier farm and brought to the Tipton farm for “safe keeping” until they could be sold, but it ended up finalizing the downfall of the Franklin Movement.
The battle took place on Feb. 27-29 with around 150 men on each side by the last day. Helping to stage the event will be the Overmountain Men from Sycamore Shoals. Come out and see the encampments that the soldiers would have been in, a showing of the film “The Lost State of Franklin,” and representations of the soldiers themselves. The event will also have several local vendors with all their wares. The cost is $5 per adult, $2.50 for kids 12 and under, and members of the association are free.
At the David Crockett Birthplace on Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., you can test your marksmanship skills with frozen fingers at the first of six black powder rifle competitions of the year, the Frozen Frizzen. Competitors will be required to wear late 18th century through early 19th century attire and use flintlock action rifles or muskets. The event is free for spectators but registration is required for competitors. To register, go to https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/frozen-frizzen-flintlock-competition-2-21. For competitor camping, please contact Ranger Gary Purchase by phone at (423) 431-8089, or by e-mail at Gary.Purchase@tn.gov.