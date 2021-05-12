With a two-hour MIT lecture, a 30-minute speech at the Smithsonian and five oral history interviews at NASA, last week’s column about Virginia Tech graduate Christopher C. Kraft hardly scratched the surface of the stories about the days of the first manned flights in the U.S.
So I went back to my notes and picked up a few more stories, starting with the flight before Alan Shepard’s historic first flight.
“We were struggling to make a safe launch of the first astronaut into a suborbital flight” Kraft said. “Now the second flight in project Mercury, which was previous to that, was a very interesting flight. Because sitting on the top of a Redstone (rocket) was a chimpanzee named Ham, and he was there because we had to prove that before we could put humans into space we would, indeed, not kill the chimpanzee.”
Kraft then recalled all the problems that took place during Ham’s flight.
“Unfortunately, as that flight took place on a rocket built by German engineers in the U.S. Army, the rocket cut off early, and as a result the escape system created 17 G’s of force on both the chimpanzee and the spacecraft. He was pretty (expletive) unhappy about that.
“At the same time it ruined the mechanism, the device that was supposed to test him so that we could prove that he could do a job in outer space,” Kraft continued. “As a result, even though he continued, he was supposed to get a shock if he did the wrong thing and a banana pellet if he did the right. When he did it correctly, he got a shock.”
But Ham still had more problems to face.
“As a result of landing a hundred miles downrange and a slight hole in the bottom of his spacecraft, by the time we got there he was pretty (expletive) mad, and also pretty wet,” Kraft said.
Despite the problems, Kraft thought the mission had gone OK.
“We in operations considered that to be a pretty successful flight. We did everything we were there to do. We got the chimpanzee back and he had done a very good job,” Kraft said. “But a lot of people didn’t see it that way, particularly the medical community, who did not yet believe that man could do a job in space.
“As a result, they said, ‘We want you to test a certain number of chimpanzees on the centrifuge to destruction before we will let you fly Alan Shepard.’ Now fortunately, or unfortunately whichever way you look at it, several weeks later a gentleman named Yuri Gagarin flew in space. And he did not do a suborbital flight. He did an orbital flight. The part that was fortunate about it was the doctors decided it was OK to put Alan Shepard into space in a suborbital flight.”
The Russians had beaten the U.S. into space, but several chimpanzees were spared being crushed to death to see how much g-force it would take to kill a human.
Kraft had other dealings with the doctors of NASA during the early days.
Before John Glenn’s first orbital flight, NASA had to establish a worldwide communications system. The agency created 17 stations, each manned with doctors, engineers and controllers who would talk to the spacecraft as it passed over their station and then relay the information to Mission Control.
All these people had to be trained.
“We did build a simulator for training astronauts, but we had no way of getting data to all these sites around the world that would allow us to run a full-fledged worldwide simulation in real time,” Kraft said. “So we would put it on tape, cut it up in sections, send out a script of what the astronaut was going to say and do. And play this six or eight minutes of a tape as that is what they would see as the spacecraft appeared over their station.
“And when we said we were going to train a bunch of doctors, we went down to the Veterans Administration in Houston and said we’d like to put some instruments that we were developing on people that are sick, as they come in here with various types of disease,” Kraft said. “One day we had a guy instrumented and he had a heart attack. So we were able to record all these things that were going on with this gentleman: his temperature, his EKG, his breath rate and blood pressure. And put all that on the tape and sent that out to the remote sites. And then had each of the sites as this occurred have the doctors diagnose what was wrong with the astronaut. I don’t believe in any one of the 17 stations we had, that anybody diagnosed it as a heart attack. They all said he was having appendicitis, or was having some kind of shock take place to him because he was frightened to death. Anything but a heart attack.
“That was sort of classical of the things we did and improvised in order to get ourselves capable of running a worldwide operation” he said.
Kraft served as flight director for all six of the crewed Mercury missions. It was only when the flight of Mercury-Atlas 9 lasted more than a day that he shared responsibilities with Deputy Flight Director John Hodge.