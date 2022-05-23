If you’re like me, Memorial Day typically includes time spent at a newly opened pool, a family member (usually me) manning the grill and a long weekend full of celebrating summer, our nation’s flag and freedom. But Memorial Day is so much more than that.
Like Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day is designated to serve those who have served in the military — however, Memorial Day is specifically set apart to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their life in the line of duty. Memorial Day actually started as a way to honor those who fought in the civil war, but throughout the years, it morphed into a day to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes. I believe they’d want us to celebrate and bask in our freedom. But I also believe it’s our duty as Americans to remember and honor them. Below are a couple Memorial Day events that I hope will help you enjoy the weekend and remember what it’s all about.
• Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural Jeep Jamboree in Gate City on Saturday, May 28. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/gatecityfrontier.
• Rogersville will host a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Notes From The Field
I have included local, state and national gas price averages throughout the past year in this column. It’s been a list of rising prices for the majority of the year and it seems we are only on an upward trend. Prices at the pump have risen more than $1.30 per gallon in the past year and more than $2 since 2020.
And it seems we aren’t likely to see reduced prices.
According to a report by JPMorgan, American gas prices could surpass $6 a gallon by August. And in some states, that number is expected to rise above that expectation. In California, the gas price average has already surpassed $6.
That’s not the only rising price. The United States Department of Agriculture food price inflation forecasts for 2022 are already at 14-year high and, according to the USDA, they are expected to rise even more.
Here’s why: In 2008, the last time food price inflation was as high as the midpoint of the current outlook, the USDA increased its forecasts each month in March, April and May, with a final increase in August. (with a similar trend for restaurant prices). Therefore, experts expect inflated gas prices, grocery bills, travel costs and basically everything to keep on that upward trend as it did in 2008.
I won’t offer you yet another list of “how to ease the pain at the pump” or “how to make the best of times of inflation.” The truth is, those suggestions can help a bit, but not enough to make a serious difference.
I can tell you using gas reward cards and entering your phone number to knock five cents off your gas at certain stations. However, what I believe is worth focusing on are the worthy events, destinations and experiences we can have all within Kingsport and the region this summer — without having to drive more than an hour and pay oodles of dollars in gas.
Last week I mentioned that it seems local downtowns throughout the region are on the up and up. It’s the perfect place to spend the day exploring antique stores, local eateries and take in various events throughout the summer — especially in a downtown you have never been to or haven’t visited in a while.
State Street has just about everything you could hope to find in terms of food, entertainment (comedy seems to only be growing throughout the region) and local shops. There’s also so much history throughout Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music. (I’ve specifically had my eye on the BCM’s exhibit on the origin of Mountain Dew — “It’ll Tickle Yore Innards!”: A (Hillbilly) History of Mountain Dew.) Other downtowns from Kingsport to Jonesborough and beyond offer a local flavor often found on downtown streets in the region.
We’re also blessed with local restaurants that are a bit of an adventure on their own. Places like Ridgewood, the Hob-Nob Drive In, the Farmer’s Daughter and Shirley’s Home Cooking all come with their own legendary food in different corners of Northeast Tennessee. So many are also near natural wonders to enjoy for free. Places like Clinch River, Laurel Run, Roan Mountain and so many others offer views and some opportunities to cool off in the coming summer months.
Vacations and beach trips are wonderful opportunities to create memories with your loved ones, but it doesn’t take an expensive trip to the coast or elsewhere to build memories, enjoy time spent with family and friends and visit a new place.
Some of the best memories I look back on growing up in Kingsport were spent with my family going on what we’d call a “little adventure” to get hay for our animals and find a cool place to eat on the way back home or with friends going to a downtown summer event, even just to sit and enjoy each other’s company.
People want to get out and about, there’s no doubt about it. And that’s a part of living life that should be exercised. But there are plenty of ways to enjoy the place we call home while seeing something new and experiencing life in Northeast Tennessee that is worth sharing with the people you love.