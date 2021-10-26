We’re nearing the end of October. The leaves are falling, the nights are getting chillier and it seems like more and more events are popping up. I’ve always believed October belonged to the same busy category as May. You’ve got fall festivals instead of May graduations, and somehow there seems to be no shortage of either of them when the time comes. (But I’d take a fall festival over a lengthy graduation any day). Here’s a short list of some of the events, happenings and bits of information I thought might be useful as you enter your final week of October.
• Creation Kingdom Zoo will host its halloween event Boo at the Zoo on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. The zoo is located at 1692 Snowflake Road, Gate City. Call (276) 479-1910 or visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com for more details.
• The Downtown Kingsport Association will host Trick or Treat on the Street on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. on Broad and Market streets. The event will offer crafts, a dog costume contest and treats and specials from downtown merchants. For more information, go to https://www.downtownkingsport.org/downtown-events/.
• Kingsport’s newest Dollar General is now open. According to a news release on the store’s opening, this location offers the company’s new “stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.” The Dollar General company also plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. The new store is located at 3301 E. Stone Drive.
• The Kingsport Chamber will host a free business seminar on best banking practices for new and start-up businesses on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The seminar is led by Community First Bank. Breakfast will be provided by Wheeler’s Bagels. For more information, go to http://www.kingsportchamber.org/.
• Gas prices are still going up in Tennessee but at a slower rate. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 4 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.16, which is 26 cents more than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago. Nine percent of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The current average for the Kingsport area is $3.16.
Notes from the field
Sadly, we’ve seen an abundance of shortages in our country lately.
You’ve seen it in headlines, on social media and you’ve likely heard it by word of mouth (my editor just informed me the good people of Kroger were out of sorts due to a shortage of frozen french fries last week.)
It seems our country is facing a serious shortage. Videos of ships lining the U.S. coast unable to port have surfaced while trucker strikes, the labor shortage and more issues than I could mention all combine to reveal a truth: We are facing a problem here — and what if it isn’t solved?
I don’t ask that to create fear. We need less of that. What we need are options in our arsenal to fight that fear. I heard once that people tend to get overwhelmed when they don’t have the resources to do what needs to be done. If you’re filling in for your editor at a newspaper and you are designing a specific page you don’t have the content for, you don’t have the resources to complete that task. (I may or may not be thinking of a very specific food page at a former paper I worked for). No amount of perseverance or time management will fix a problem if you simply don’t have the resources. Our supply chains are no different.
I don’t pretend to have a solution for our growing supply-chain issues. But I do believe we need to try to help ourselves rather than depend on other countries. And on a smaller, more local scale, we need to support those who are aiming to do business within our country as much as possible.
I’ve gotten into the habit of keeping in mind where the items I’m buying are from. Most everything you pick up is made in China. But I for one am ready to swap that tag for one that says “Made in the USA.” It might be easier said than done.
Recently I went out on the hunt to find the perfect Christmas ornament for my family’s ornament exchange. It involves drawing a number and picking a different wrapped ornament with the next person having the choice of unwrapping another ornament or stealing one of the ones already unwrapped. It’s been a struggle to find one that was made in America. Even the down home, country Cracker Barrel ornament I found a few weeks ago was made in China.
There is satisfaction in buying American. And there’s even more satisfaction in buying local. I will be on the lookout for an American-made ornament (and one that will be “stolen” during our ornament exchange. A sign of a good ornament in this game is always the one that is stolen over and over.)
I aim to also buy more USA made products on a larger scale. Supply-chain issues can affect us whether our goods are coming from overseas or not, but in these trying times (that only seem to become more and more trying), our solution doesn’t seem to be across an ocean. I think our best bet is on ourselves.
Have a note or a business anniversary you want to send me? Email me at mwaters@timesnews.net.