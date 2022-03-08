Folks, it seems we’re in for some expensive times. I don’t know about you, but I’ve certainly noticed an increase in the price of, well, just about everything. I would say it’s been a recent increase, but let’s face it, it’s been happening for a while now.
The United States recently saw the biggest increase in gas prices since Hurricane Katrina, and inflation has reached a 40-year high. But it’s not all doom and gloom — the weather has been lovely and events seem to be picking up across the region. Below are a few bits of business info mixed in with a few fun events coming up this week.
Happenings as of late
• U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor. It also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8%.
• The Tennessee gas price average jumped 43 cents over the last week to an average of $3.87, which is $1.30 more than one year ago. The current average for the Tri-Cities is $3.83.
• Downtown Gate City will hold its Shamrock Shimmy event featuring DJ Bingo, kids activities, food trucks, a street dance and more this Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
• Mountain Dew’s storied history is now on display at the Birthplace of Country Music. The exhibit also examines the region’s moonshining history and its “hillbilly” stereotype, both of which play an important role in the soft drink’s success. For more information, go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/main-events/.
Notes from the field
If you read my column last week, you know I mentioned what I believe is a need for music venues in Kingsport and throughout the region. I specifically mentioned my thoughts on the State Theater that I have long hoped to see transform into a hub for touring artists to make a stop in the Model City while bringing music and theatre lovers from the region and beyond to downtown Kingsport. Well, it looks like that’s in the works.
The State Theater is set to be renovated back to its former glory and then some by its new owner, Mark Hunt. Once the necessary work on the building is complete, I expect the venue to draw much needed attention to downtown Kingsport, just as it did in decades passed.
If you consider the landscape of Kingsport, the State Theater is somewhat of the crown jewel of downtown. The old theater is set between Center and Main streets and could be considered the epicenter of Broad Street. Now, the old theater is one of two left in downtown from the list of the Strand (which is still in use by the LampLight Theater Christian group), the Center, the Queen/Gaiety and the Rialto that all offered movie showings until the widespread love of television (and later the creation of the mall) diminished the popularity of movie houses.
The State Theater opened 86 years ago this week on March 6, 1936, as a 700-seat movie theater with screen and stage capabilities. It was originally decorated with a Mediterranean garden wall, murals and a lighted star constellation in the ceiling, but it was later renovated in a more modern style and a permanent screen. In 1985, it morphed into a religious movie theater and then the All-American Family Cinema in 1988. It later became a dinner theater, nightclub, a gymnasium and was later used as a cheerleading school for about 10 years.
Unfortunately, I’m not old enough to remember any showings of movies like “Gone With The Wind” or “Girls! Girls! Girls!” starring Elvis Presley, but I remember taking in the old theater atmosphere as a kid waiting on my older sister to finish up her Top Gun Cheerleading practice. I remember sitting in the balcony asking my mom questions about the theater. And I still remember sitting in the velvet seats in the top of the building looking at the walls thinking about the history they had witnessed. I enjoyed imagining what it must have been like to enjoy the old theater, just as I’m imagining it now some 20 years or so later.
I also imagine a future State Theater with patrons walking under its wooden-plated awning like moths to its glowing marquee. I imagine it would also help drive traffic to local stores and restaurants in the area, which can only support the city’s downtown revitalization goals.
Hunt, who is also a music lover, told the Times News last week that he hopes to see concerts in the future at the downtown theatre. But he also said he is “open for anything,” from proms and other community events.
The State Theater has its storied history as a entertainment mecca in downtown and will hopefully be returned to its former glory in time. But I also hope it can be a place that is both supported by the community and the region and is utilized as such. I appreciate Hunt’s openness to future possibilities at The State such as community events, ceremonies and beyond. But I won’t lie to you — mostly, I’m looking forward to having a (hopefully) velvet seat to sit and watch as Kingsport welcomes live music in a theater setting that has long served the Model City — and will hopefully continue to.
Send your notes and/or a business anniversaries (ending in a five or zero) to mwaters@timesnews.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.