Merry Christmas week! We’re rounding the corner on Christmas and 2021 if you can believe it. In the midst of Christmas shopping and the December festivities, I’ve got a few anniversary and event notes for you — as well as some not-as-depressing-as-usual bits of pandemic-era business data for you:
• Shipshape Solutions in Kingsport will soon celebrate five years. The business offers one-on-one professional organizing services for any area of your home or business. Shipshape Solutions was designed to help others make their space more visibly appealing and also more functional. For more information, go to https://shipshape.solutions/.
• The U.S. Census Bureau released phase 7 data from its Small Business Pulse Survey measuring the impact of the pandemic on America’s business sector. The data showed results from the question “Overall, how has this business been affected by the coronavirus pandemic?” Tennessee’s results were 2.5% lower than the national average, which is a positive for the Volunteer State. However, Tennessee’s results for moderate negative effects was 2.4% higher than that of the national average. Tennessee responded with no positive effect percentage (the national average is 1.9%) and its moderate positive effect is at 6.4%, just below the country’s 7.1% average. Tennessee’s average for little to no effect was 1% lower than the national 25.3% average. For more information, go to https://portal.census.gov/pulse/data/.
• Tennessee’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since March 2020, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. March 2020 was the last month before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in shutdowns and closures for businesses across the country, impacting business owners, workers and families across the state and the country. According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Tennessee recorded an unemployment rate of 4% in November 2021. Tennessee experienced its highest unemployment ever in April 2020, when the rate spiked to a historic 15.8%.
• The Tennessee gas price average declined 3 cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high set in October.
• Tickets are on sale for the Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport. Individual tickets are $75 ($500 for a table of six and $800 for a table of 10). For more information, go tohttp://www.kingsportchamber.org/tri-cities-new-years-eve-bash.
• The Kingsport Fire Department is hiring for firefighter positions. The application period is now open. Testing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022. For more information, go to https://kingsporttn.gov/jobs.
• Downtown Kingsport Christmas ornaments are still available at the Kingsport Chamber gift shop at 400 Clinchfield St. #100, Kingsport. Ornaments are $10. For more information, call (423) 392-8800.
Notes from the field
Holidays tend to bring back memories of past celebrations, traditions and overall memories, but it seems Christmas takes us all back down memory lane the most.
I am reminded of Christmases past as I take on my Christmas shopping list. My mom and one of my four sisters were the marathon shopping type. I, however, spent many hours sitting in the JCPenney dressing room floor just waiting until we could go home. I had a real disdain for Burlington, to the point my family is shocked to hear me suggest we go there to shop. (Nothing against the store in particular, but I think I spent one too many marathon shopping adventures there that sent me over the edge).
As much as I loathed shopping, there still seems to be some sort of magic in the air on nights when the sky is a velvet black and it’s cold enough that you have to take a second and put your jacket on each time you head out into the cold to jump in your car and devise a plan on where to go next. I still love going with my family on a Christmas shopping outing with an impromptu stop at Italian Village to refuel and consider who is left on our list. Now that I’m older, I try to get my shopping done earlier in the year, but I can’t deny how enjoyable it is to pile in the car, listen to good music and head out to tackle our lists. Those shopping trips also offered us some department store ornaments that still hang from the tree at my mom’s house. A 1995 old timey Santa ornament and another Mickey Mouse ornament from the ‘90s, both from JCPenney, still take me back to Christmases past when we unbox the ornaments each year.
For me and many others in the region, the unofficial kickoff of the Christmas season began with the Santa Train. The event has morphed into a drive-thru version amid the pandemic, but as a kid in the ‘90s to early 2000s, the Santa Train at the train station with a parade to follow was a magical start to the holidays. Stuffed animals, puzzles, coloring books and candy flew through the air after Santa finally made his way riding the train down the tracks through downtown as kids clambered to grab up a gift or two.
This year, the Kingsport Times News asked its online readers to share their memories of Christmas in Kingsport or the Tri-Cities. For most commenters, their answers revolved around memories from downtown Kingsport.
“When all the stores were downtown and no malls,” Rita Hawkins Horne replied to the Christmas memory question on Facebook. “Santa on the street corner collecting for the Salvation Army. Stores stayed open late only this time of year for Christmas shopping. Christmas carols playing in stores. Much more festive and good spirited. Penny’s candy counter where my daddy would buy a big box of assorted candy for Christmas. Shopping in the toy department at Dobyns Taylor.”
Others reminisced on shopping at the mall back in its heyday. Meanwhile, others recalled snow coming down on Broad Street and marching in the Christmas parade.
“When I was little, marching in the Christmas Parade as a majorette little green sequin body suit and rabbit ear muffs,” said Rhonda Lambert, detailing her Christmas memory. “Downtown was magical and Santa always threw out candy. Oh for the sweetness of the Christmases long ago and the wonder and magic.”
Multiple responses recalled the days of Kingsport’s family friendly downtown New Year's celebration, First Night. Others recalled the magic of seeing Santa at Sears and passing by the annual Nativity scene set up at Church Circle in downtown.
It’s clear Kingsport has changed over the years. Some of our favorite stores are gone both at the mall and in downtown and some events have morphed or sadly ended. That can make you wish for simpler times enjoying old traditions in your favorite Kingsport haunts. But I hope this season you have experienced a reminder of just how sweet those memories were and why you kept them in the first place.
I hope this holiday season you closed your eyes for a moment at a local Christmas parade and went back to those times with family enjoying the sights and sounds as you waited to collect candy. I hope you caught a whiff of Christmases with your grandparents when you smelled a Fraser fir in all its Christmas glory decorated in your home this year. I hope you rode around Church Circle and glanced over to enjoy those same old faces of the shepherds and wise men that come back to the Nativity scene each and every year. And I hope you find a new tradition to carry with you into this decade and beyond — ones that are worth keeping and remembering like old ornaments making an appearance from the Christmas box onto the tree for another year.
Have a very Merry Christmas. May you keep your memories close and your hope for new memories even closer.