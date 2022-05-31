Summer is well underway. It’s time we enjoy the region in all its robust, green, mountainous glory. Below are a few events to mark on your calendar this month.
• The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Father’s Day themed Shop and Hop on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. with extended store hours, refreshments, special deals and more.
• The Kingsport Axmen kick off their 2022 season with a home game against the Greeneville Flyboys on Thursday, June 2, at Hunter Wright Stadium. For more information, go to https://www.mlb.com/appalachian- league/kingsport.
• GSM Filtration will celebrate its 10 year anniversary in Kingsport on Thursday, June 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. GSM is located at 2015 Gateway Park Court.
• The new Eastman Credit Union location at 225 Clinchfield St., Kingsport will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.
Notes from the field
Do you realize Boone Dam has been closed for almost eight years? I was still a college student at the University of Tennessee when the move was made to drain the lake to repair a sinkhole that had formed near the dam’s base, which sparked fear of internal erosion.
But this summer, that has all changed.
The reservoir is rising at a rate of about 2 feet per week until it reaches its optimal operating elevation of 1,382 feet above sea level sometime in July, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. That’s 30 feet higher than the lake’s held for years, and, according to TVA, it will make the pool roughly 1,400 surface acres larger since repairs began. (You can monitor Boone’s lake level or any other reservoir in the Tennessee River watershed by following along on the TVA’s lake-level monitoring mobile phone app).
The lake officially reopened Memorial Day weekend, including the beach area where locals would gather to soak in the summertime sunshine. It will no doubt be the top spot for boats and those wanting to be on the water this summer and picnic nearby, but it’s also going to offer more than just a waterway for the summer.
The opening of the lake will hopefully serve as a shot to the arm for local businesses — especially those lakeside restaurants — real estate, tourism and more this summer. It’s also expected to spur an increase in RV, boat and water recreation sales. And this is all taking place just a month ahead of the opening of a regional attraction, the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, which is expected to bring an influx of visitors to the Tri-Cities.
Not to mention the lake also serves as a nearby water destination for locals that is a bit easier on your gas tank amid rising gas prices.
The lake is centrally located near Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City and offers more than 4,000 acres of water and wildlife. It’s considered a small lake compared to others, but no doubt brings water enthusiasts of all sorts to the shores.
Another problem posed by the sinkhole in 2014 was the low water levels and decreased amount of available fish. This year, not only will the water be refilled, but the fish should be aplenty as well.
The lake project has required various cleanup events hosted by the Boone Lake Association, vegetation removal from the years of growing trees and weeds in the lake, as well as efforts to add various fish species back to the waters ahead of the reopening.
Now, we only need to take in our newly repaired lake, keep it clean and enjoy time on and by the water all within our region.