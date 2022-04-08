Melvin, Cooter and the Liberal Chick had decided to meet for a late afternoon libation at the Model City Taproom. The day was fine, actually a little warmer than strictly seasonal, and the three were able to take their pints outside to the patio.
It was the first time Melvin and Cooter had been able to persuade the Chick to meet them anywhere since the pandemic had broken on the country two years earlier, and she still insisted on wearing a cloth mask until the three had found a table outside.
“How long are you going to insist on wearing that mask?” Melvin asked her, knowing that it would get a rise out of the Liberal Chick, whom he actually liked but loved to needle. He liked to needle Cooter too, but Cooter didn’t always realize he was being needled.
The L.C. finished a sip of craft brewery lager and answered, rather defensively, “Until I feel safe without one.”
Cooter grunted. “That will be about five days after Jesus comes,” he said. “If it was up to you, we’d be locked down forever.” Having made this observation, Cooter starting glugging his Miller Lite. None of this sissy craft stuff for him.
“Well,” the Chick said, frost in her voice, “at least I didn’t run all over the whole time and catch COVID twice, like some people I know.”
If she thought she’d hit a bull’s-eye, Cooter didn’t show it. He wiped his mouth with the back of a hand and shrugged. “It didn’t bother me none. Neither time. Like a bad cold both times.”
“But you could have infected someone else and made them very sick!” the L.C. exploded. “Don’t you understand anything?”
Melvin, who had been savoring both the exchange and his pint of brown ale, decided an intervention was necessary. “I think we’ve covered this subject enough,” he suggested. “Maybe we should talk about something else.”
To her credit, the Chick tried to carry the ball into something noncontroversial. But it turned out not to work.
“You know,” she said, “this guy Arrington for once wrote a column I agree with. He said some people unfairly blame the city for things that’s not its fault.”
“I saw that,” Cooter said. “I don’t believe a word of it.”
Melvin decided to goose the conversation. “A word of what?” he asked, his tone affable.
At this point, a server brought Cooter the hot dog he’d ordered, and he asked her to bring him another Miller Lite before answering.
Finally, he said, “A word of what that guy said. The city can deny someone a building permit anytime they want to. If they don’t want it built, it don’t get built. Ever’body knows that.”
“But wouldn’t you have to know someone had applied for a permit and had it turned down?” Melvin asked, a twinkle in his eyes.
“Mmmph,” Cooter said, his mouth full of wiener and bun. Swallowing, he finally said, “They hide it. I don’t trust none of ’em.”
“Do you trust anyone, Cooter?” the Liberal Chick chimed in. There was still ice in her tone.
Cooter stifled a belch. “Not too many,” he admitted. “Mebbe Trump.”
“Trump? TRUMP?” The L.C.’s voice rose so that people at nearby tables turned to look. “That … that … man who runs around claiming he’s still president? That the election was stolen?”
“It was,” Cooter said before cramming the last of the hot dog into his mouth. “Ever’body with any sense knows it.”
The Liberal Chick returned to her lager muttering something about crazy right-wing conspiracy theories. Melvin, who had been thinking the show the two was putting on was better than watching cartoons, decided to aim a jab her way.
“You mean like the Russian collusion theory?” he asked, keeping his tone light.
The L.C. considered. “That’s different,” she said. “That was proven.”
Melvin allowed a chuckle. “Except that it wasn’t. There was no real evidence of that. It was another made-up story.”
“Well, I believe it,” she insisted.
“You’re crazy,” said Cooter.
She wheeled to stare him in the eyes. “I’m crazy? You’re the one who believes in nonexistent election fraud.”
“Wait a minute, both of you,” Melvin said. “This is getting out of hand. Maybe we should discuss something else.” His grin was sly.
“Like Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
He watched, sipping his ale, as it began again.