One historic site opening and two others with events at the very beginning of the month highlight May’s “History Happenings” in our region.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn will open for its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours of the inn and Pioneer Transportation Museum will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Tours will be offered at half price at the time with adult admission being $3 and children ages 7-17 $2. Live music performances by the Hillbilly Hippies (formerly known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band) will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call (423) 483-0932 or (423) 677-1640.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again celebrate spring and planting season with its Spring Garden Fair. The event will be back for its 36th season on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, from noon until 5 p.m. The 1850s farmstead is located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
The fair will feature thousands of plants for sale, from old favorites to rare and hard-to-find varieties. Growers will offer perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs, with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirloom plants. Gardening experts will be available throughout the weekend to share their knowledge about plant selection and care. In addition, there will be music, children’s activities and the annual shearing of the sheep. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12.
Tipton-Haynes
Springtime in Haynesville, a Civil War reenactment, will be held at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City on April 30 and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many people of this region do not know that Johnson City was once named Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes, the Confederate senator who lived in the historic home on the site. Haynes represented this region with tenacity during the war and even pleaded for his homeland after the region fell to Union forces. Come see the reenactors of the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting represent the tenacity that both sides showed during the war.
Walk through encampments of both the Confederate and the Union forces as they prepare for battle. The encampments open at 9 a.m. with a battle reenactment at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under.
Sycamore Shoals
The 28th annual Siege at Fort Watauga will take place on May 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. This event takes you back to the summer of 1776 when the Watauga settlement was at war. Join 200 colonial and Native reenactors as they present this dramatic retelling of the Cherokee attack on the settlers of the Watauga Valley. Visit the living history camps, shop with period vendors and witness battle reenactments both days. Hear the rattle of muskets, smell the campfire smoke and see history come to life at the Siege of Fort Watauga. Contact the park for a detailed schedule.
If you are into historic homes, check out the Carter Mansion guided tour on May 17 and the Sabine Hill guided tour on May 18. Both of these sites are affiliated with Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site.
Join Park Ranger Jason Davis on May 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house, the Carter Mansion. Enjoy the detailed 18th century interiors, hand-carved moldings and overmantle paintings as you visit this elegant frontier home built by Col. John Carter between 1775 and 1780.
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton and accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 17 and free for ages 6 and under.
Then on May 18, join Park Ranger Cory Franklin between 1 and 2 p.m. for a guided tour of Sabine Hill. This stately home was built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier Gen. Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G St., Elizabethton. Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 17 and free for ages 6 and under.
Registration is required for both of these tours. Go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore- shoals/#/?park=sycamore-shoals and click on the event to find where to register. Both tours may be subject to cancellation in the event of severely inclement weather.
If you are into bird watching, then the folks at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site have you covered. The park will feature a bird walk with Lee and Lois Herndon of the Tennessee Ornithological Society on Saturday, May 7, at 8 a.m. Meet other birders and naturalists at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.