March 22, 2021. Boulder, Colorado. Ten dead. A lone male gunman killed 10 people in a supermarket. The gunman was arrested by police.
March 16, 2021. Atlanta, Georgia. Eight dead. A lone male gunman killed eight people, including six Asian-American women, at three spas. The gunman was arrested by police.
Dec. 10, 2019. Jersey City, New Jersey. Four dead. A man and a woman killed one person in a Jewish cemetery then killed three people in a Jewish market. The couple were killed by police.
Aug. 31, 2019. Odessa, Texas. Seven dead. A lone male gunman killed seven people. The gunman was killed by police.
Aug. 4, 2019. Dayton, Ohio. Nine dead. A lone male gunman killed nine people. The gunman was killed by police.
Aug. 3, 2019. El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two dead. A lone male gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart store popular with local Latino shoppers. The gunman was arrested by police.
May 31, 2019. Virginia Beach, Virginia. Twelve dead. A lone male gunman killed 12 people in a municipal building. The gunman was killed by police.
Feb. 15, 2019. Aurora, Illinois. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five co-workers. The gunman was killed by police.
Nov. 7, 2018. Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve dead. A lone male gunman killed 12 people in a bar and grill. The gunman killed himself.
Oct. 27, 2018. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven dead. A lone male gunman killed 11 people in a Jewish synagogue. The gunman was arrested by police.
June 28, 2018. Annapolis, Maryland. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five staffers at the local daily newspaper. The gunman was arrested by police. The newspaper’s staff put out an edition the next day reporting the murder of their colleagues.
May 18, 2018. Santa Fe, Texas. Ten dead. A lone male gunman killed 10 people at the local high school. The gunman was arrested by police.
Feb. 14, 2018. Parkland, Florida. Seventeen dead. A lone male gunman killed 17 people at a high school. The gunman was arrested by police. It was the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.
Nov. 5, 2017. Sutherland Springs, Texas. Twenty-six dead. A lone gunman killed 26 people at a local church. The gunman later killed himself.
Oct. 1, 2017. Las Vegas, Nevada. Fifty-eight dead. A lone male gunman killed 58 people attending a music festival. The gunman killed himself.
June 5, 2017. Orlando, Florida. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five former co-workers. The gunman killed himself.
Jan. 6, 2017. Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The gunman was arrested by police.
Sept. 23, 2016. Burlington, Washington. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five people inside a mall department store. The gunman was arrested by police. He later hanged himself in jail.
June 12, 2016. Orlando, Florida. Forty-nine dead. A lone male gunman killed 49 people at a gay dance club. The gunman killed himself.
Dec. 2, 2015. San Bernardino, California. Fourteen dead. A man and woman killed 14 people in a government building. The couple were killed by police.
Oct. 1, 2015: Roseburg, Oregon. Nine dead. A lone male gunman killed nine people in a community college classroom. The gunman killed himself.
July 16, 2015. Chattanooga, Tennessee. Five dead. A lone male gunman killed five people at two military centers. The gunman was killed by police.
June 18, 2015. Charleston, South Carolina. Nine dead. A lone male gunman killed nine people in a historic Black church. The gunman was arrested by police.
We have returned to normal.
Note: The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more victims killed. This column used that standard.