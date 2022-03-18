This is a time in which we need our diversions. In addition to whatever personal challenges each of us may face — health issues for family and friends, business and workplace concerns, and so on — the headlines bring us news of rampant and unprecedented inflation, war in Ukraine, and nuclear saber-rattling from Russia and North Korea. We read about supply-chain issues, and see it for ourselves in empty or sparsely stocked shelves at stores and supermarkets.
Sometimes it seems diversions are hard to come by. The quality of film and television entertainment leaves something to be desired, as even the most innocuous romantic comedies frequently come with irritating gratuitous political digs.
Sometimes it seems we are presented with dozens or hundreds of channels but nothing we really want to watch.
And then there is sports. The country is now embarked on the annual basketball frenzy known as March Madness. This, as we all know, refers to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. (The women are engaged in a tourney, too; and many of their teams play excellent basketball, but don’t attract the same amount of attention. That’s an observation, not a judgment.)
Now the conference tournaments are over, the NCAA field is set, and the games have begun. Today we are in the middle of the most interesting week of the tournament, in which the 68 teams invited are whittled to 64, then to 32 and finally to 16. There are almost always notable upsets, in which most viewers pull for the underdog, except when their own team is the favorite.
By now, the office pools (a form of gambling that everyone winks at) have been finalized, and everyone’s brackets have been turned in to whoever has been designated or volunteered to keep track of how everyone is doing. Fans are still complaining about how their preferred team was seeded, or in what regional it was placed. Some of you are a bit bleary-eyed this morning, after staying up far too late to watch a game that was too good to turn off.
Some fans who were ecstatic only days ago about how well their team played in the conference tournament will be crushed this weekend. Others who were down in the mouth will be bubbly — until their team loses. It happens every year.
As much fun as all of this is, I can remember when it was still more fun, and certainly more tense. Way back when, far fewer teams were invited. No conference sent more than one. The Atlantic Coast Conference decided that its official champion would always be the winner of the conference tournament, and thus represent the league in the NCAA Tournament. Thus, a team could win the regular season “title” and stay home if it was upset in the conference tournament.
But then, as the NCAA field expanded to 32 teams and then to 64, the conference tournaments became less important. Today, the top team in the regular season is assured of a high seed in the NCAA tourney no matter what happens in the conference tournament. The conference tournaments are mostly about the “bubble” teams in the league who can improve or blow their chances for an NCAA bid with how they do at the conference level.
Back in the old days, the winner of the Southeastern Conference, which did not at the time have a tournament, was almost always the Kentucky Wildcats. But by the late 1960s, and into the 1970s, Tennessee began making some noise. I remember the excitement of the Volunteer fans watching the teams with Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld challenge the Wildcats. And they had some success, too, which unfortunately didn’t translate into success in the NCAA’s. But it was still fun to watch.
The problem with watching college basketball today is not that the games aren’t exciting. It is with the inane willingness of the National Basketball Association to take undeveloped players after a single year in college, or even directly out of high school. This means that it is much harder to learn the team you are following, because this year’s roster doesn’t look a lot like last year’s. The “transfer portal” that allows players to move around only makes a bad situation worse.
If the same rules were in effect way back when, I doubt Tennessee fans would have been able to follow Ernie and Bernie over three or four years. That’s a pity.
But the NCAA tourney is still a diversion. I need one. I just saw another headline about inflation.