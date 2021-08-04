I lived for a while on the arid southeastern Colorado plains. What I miss most of that beautiful country is seeing the Milky Way in all its celestial glory. Where I live now, there are some dark locations away from urban light where I can see the Milky Way, though not as crisp and clear here as there. But I can see it, which is more than most people in our mostly urban, mostly light-polluted, nation can do. If you are one of those unfortunates, you can view the Milky Way on the internet.
However we see the Milky Way, what do we know about what we are seeing?
The name comes via the Romans who saw it as a band of spilled milk. The nature of the Milky Way was debated until Galileo first saw the band of light as individual stars with his telescope in 1610.
Astronomers assumed that the Milky Way contained all the stars in the universe.
They further assumed it either extended to fill the entire cosmos, or it was finite and surrounded by an infinite void until Edwin Hubble’s 1920 observations proved the Milky Way is just one of many galaxies.
The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, one of hundreds of billions of galaxies in the observable universe.
It is a relatively thin, flattened disk, which explains why it appears as a band in our sky. When we are looking in the direction of the disk, we Earthlings see the combined light of all the stars in our galaxy, the Milky Way.
The Milky Way has three main parts: the core, the disk and the halo. The core is not spherical; it is elongated in the shape of a bar anywhere from 5,000 to 20,000 light-years long.
Up to a quarter of an estimated 100 billion to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way reside in the core. At the core’s center is an enormous black hole, 4.1 million times more massive than the sun.
The Milky Way’s disk has a radius of 75,000 to 100,000 light-years, but it is only about 1,000 light-years thick. Beyond that disk is the halo, a spherical region with a radius of about 100,000 light-years. The halo extends for hundreds of thousands of light-years and contains old stars and globular clusters.
Astronomers estimate the total mass of the Milky Way is around a trillion times the mass of our sun. The billions of stars represent around only 1% of the mass of the galaxy. Interstellar gas, which consists of hydrogen and helium, accounts for about 0.1%. Most of the mass by far is dark matter, which does not interact with light and so cannot be seen. Because of that, astronomers do not yet fully understand its true nature.
Like most galaxies, the Milky Way does not exist in isolation. Together with our nearest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, located about 2.5 million light-years away, and about 80 smaller galaxies, the Milky Way is a part of the “Local Group.”
A popular T-shirt pictures our galaxy with an arrow pointing at it, with the caption, “You are here.” Where is “here”? Well, within the aforementioned Milky Way’s disk are several spiral arms. Our solar system, minute compared to the immensity of our Milky Way and microscopic compared to the enormity of the cosmos, is on one of those arms, specifically the Orion arm, about 27,000 light-years from the galactic center.
Whether we live on the Great Plains, as few do, or in a great metropolis, as most do, and whether we view it naturally or electronically, we now know what we are looking at when we look at the Milky Way.