Keiko kicks the water with his tail as trainers help free the killer whale from a sling used to lift him from a transport container into his new sea pen off the coast of Iceland. The Hollywood whale, the star of the movie "Free Willy," was returned to his native Icelandic waters at the end of a four-year, $12.5 million campaign to release the five-ton celebrity back into the open sea. (Barry Wong/Seattle Times/TNS)