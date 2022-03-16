When I wrote my columns on how the Kingsport Times and News (they were two separate papers then) covered the launch of Sputnik, I noted that the major national story of the day was the “Little Rock Nine” where nine Black students were enrolled at formerly all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a result of the Supreme Court ruling that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.
In September 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called in the National Guard to block the Black students’ entry into the building. In response to the governor’s actions, President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent in the 101st Airborne to enforce the law and see that the students could safely attend school, as was their right.
I thought it would be interesting to see what kind of letters the president received after taking this action. I went to the Eisenhower Presidential Library website to see what I could find. Here are four letters, two in favor of the president’s actions and two against.
The first letter I read came from Eugene Allison of Peoria, Illinois, an Army veteran who supported Eisenhower’s decision to send the 101st Airborne to Little Rock. He writes, “I approve of the decision by the president to uphold the laws of the nation in order to bring about a peaceful solution to the integration problem so all Americans can have the right to peacefully assemble and to go to school without fear from agitators or communists or Ku Klux Klan.
“I am white and a totally disabled veteran of (World) War II. Though I am disabled, I am hereby volunteering to be of service to the United States of America in any way possible.
“I am willing to give my services and my life if essential to preserve democracy in America and fulfill my obligation as a citizen so Americans need not live in fear of their lives from anyone or enemy nation.”
After reading this letter I scrolled down the list to find someone who disagreed with Eisenhower’s decision. I found a letter from Barney Allen from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mr Allen writes, “Dear President Ike, I as well as lots others appreciate your patience and understanding on this integration problem which of course I feel should be left up to the states themselves. Let the voters of each state vote on what they want and the majority of votes rule. I can’t understand why the U.S. Supreme Court should have any right to over rule the wishes of the majority of voters in any state on any particular thing the people want and majority of legal voters vote for.”
Mr. Allen goes on to compare the Supreme Court to communists, said they were using dictatorial powers, and they were the most foolish set up in our government. In Mr. Allen’s last paragraph he writes, “… No white children should be made go to school with Negroes again their will ever. States should have a right to vote on it and the majority rule. What right has the U.S. Supreme Court got to take the freedom away from the majority and give it to the minority(?) Any time you force the whites which are the majority to mix with the Negro again their will, where is our freedom(?) No Negro should be forced to go with the whites again his will if this is to continue to be a free country.”
I scrolled down a little further to find a letter with a woman’s point of view and found one from Maxine Allison from Texas, who also disagreed with the president. She writes, “President Eisenhower, you have just succeeded in pouring salt in an already gaping wound inflicted on the Southern people. Your background for today’s speech was indeed effective and dramatic; However, I doubt if your talk will ever be in the history books in the same category with the Gettysburg address.
“The Southern people of our land have a dignity and pride that stands out as in no other part of the nation. I believe the Supreme Court first stepped on the toes of the Southern people by an injunction against Governor Faubus, who foresaw the violence in Little Rock.
“If the Judicial bodies in Washington mean to set the Little Rock incident as an example to the rest of the Southern States — I say to look again! Recount the steps you have taken again!
“Are you inviting more contemptible propaganda from communist countries by calling national troops into Little Rock? In my opinion the States Rights have been seized to show the world our readiness to arms in the event of any kind of violence — even if it means turning on our own people? How can our troops put down a crowd of their own men, women and children?”
Later in her letter Allison states, “If my letter is read by you, I hope you can understand what I feel — disillusion, anger, plus emotion; as I am a mother of two small daughters, who in three years will be entering school for the first time. This crisis effects me and my children. As you will agree, most people met the person whom they later marry in school. Whether it be high school or college is of little significance, but school nevertheless, is the meeting place. If we allow integration on all levels — does this mean we will have to allow mixed marriages?”
The speech by the president that Allison refers to can be heard at https://www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov/eisenhowers/speeches
The last letter I read came from a teenager, Dana Anderson. Anderson had a very interesting point of view writing, “My Dear President Eisenhower, I am what you might call a typical teenager. Lately I’ve been reading the newspapers more carefully and I’m finally realizing what a great and wonderful leader America has.
“I am an American and I can proudly say that and mean it. A person cannot be a true American and not believe in equal rights. He is not worthy of walking, of living or thinking on American soil, nor attending American schools, nor entering a Christian church if he does not believe as an American there is no such a thing as a slave or people of different colored skins in God’s sight.
“Please believe me President Eisenhower I do not wholly condemn these trouble makers. They were installed with the racial hatred since they were young.
“It’s so hard to unlearn something that is so deeply embedded. I feel confident though that if these people would read the constitution and the Declaration of Independence and ask our God to judge their thinking, many heads would be hung in shame.
“The hardest words in the world to say are “I’m sorry” or “I was wrong.”
“I’m truly sorry for the people who don’t believe in equal rights for all because they are in a sense “men without a country.” These ignorant people need much more help than you and I can ever give them my dear President.”
“Soon I will be getting married and when I do, my children will be taught that there is no superior race or class of people.”
“Our Senior class is coming to Washington the last of May for our annual Senior trip. More than anything I would like to meet you. But since this will probably be impossible I only hope that you will personally read my letter.
“Gob bless you President Eisenhower and all the good you stand for.”