“We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up for work. We are hiring for all positions including management. Thank you.”
I’ve been through a lot of drive-thrus at fast food restaurants. But I’ve never encountered a time when the top management of a business had to beg customers to be kind to overworked staff.
I’m very familiar with this restaurant and others like it, which are evidently encountering the same type of customer who has been cruel to employees. My experience has been that, even before the pandemic-related upheaval in the hospitality industry, the mostly young people who take these jobs all work very hard at getting those orders out correctly and fast. And they usually do an admirable job of it.
I have long looked at these kids and thought “There’s a mom at home somewhere who hopes the management and customers will be kind to her kid.”
There are a lot of opinions out there about why the entire hospitality industry is facing a severe worker shortage. Let me begin by saying that economists are busy analyzing data to try to identify the main driver of this shortage.
But they warned (May 17, 2021, Jon Greenberg, Politifact) that it will take “at least a few months” for there to be sufficient statistical data to reach a conclusion as to the relative impacts of unemployment checks reducing desperation to return to work and other factors.
For instance, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told journalists earlier this month that 4.2 million women left the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two million have yet to return. No doubt a hunk of this number worked in the hospitality industry. Will the situation improve significantly once in-person school resumes?
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s department referenced an experimental, comprehensive government survey asking people why they aren’t working.
Later in April, about 6.7 million said they were caring for kids not in school or day care. An additional 4.2 million said they were “concerned about getting or spreading the coronavirus.”
Other U.S. government numbers show that women with children under age 6 reentered the workforce half as fast as men over the same timeline. And women with school-age kids returned to work a third as quickly as men.
Researchers will be carefully studying results in the 13 states including Tennessee that have decided to cut unemployment benefits early. I wish all those people on relief well. And I fear for all women in a state such as ours where the state capitol is mainly run by old, angry and mean white male Republicans who have a thing for passing laws to make it difficult for transgender human beings to use the multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms unless the room gender assignments are consistent with the gender assigned on these people’s birth certificates.
How do you enforce that? Will a big-boned athletic student or school employee seeking to use the ladies room have to start showing a tag with a certified copy of her birth certificate or even reveal her lady parts to bathroom enforcers in order to pee now?
COVID-related safety measures such as capacity restrictions and distancing requirements cut earnings for all servers and similar workers so severely that a chunk of those who lost their jobs and health insurance due to the pandemic shifted to other fields such as retail fulfillment (Amazon, Target), grocery stores and wholesalers (stocking shelves and customer checkouts), customer service agents (Patricia Cobe for restaurantbusinessonline.com) and others.
Some things post COVID-19 will never be the same. The hospitality industry including fast food as well as full-service restaurants are probably two of those. It would be a good idea for customers to remember to mind their manners and treat drive-thru workers, servers and others whose hours were curtailed or their jobs eliminated due to the pandemic and have now returned to their jobs with respect at least. Kindness and patience would be even better.