The Times News published an article on Sunday, Nov. 14, entitled “Readers Respond to Rush Street Closure.” The article included citizen comments to the newspaper’s Facebook account in response to an earlier article about the new Rush Street property owner. My own response to the Sunday article is a mixture of surprise, amusement and dismay.
While most of the comments were negative there were two positive statements indicating admiration for the restaurant; and joy for the former owners in finding a buyer which enabled them to retire. I agree that operating a successful family-owned restaurant for 41 years is quite an achievement. The restaurant business is tough — long hours, small profit margins, significant employee turnover and many other difficulties are common. The former owners earned a successful retirement and, in my view, we should be happy for them.
Since the restaurant business is highly competitive (and can be quite rewarding in terms of the satisfaction gained by owning and operating a business), I believe that there is opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter this market. If you want more restaurants in Kingsport — make it happen! My old first sergeant told me that there were three kinds of people: those who made things happen; those who watched things happen; and those who said, “What happened??”
So, why the negativity? This was a normal business transaction conducted in a free market/capitalistic economy. The city government played no role in this story at all. Of course, there is a running “joke” about the number of car washes in Kingsport. In the free market there is NO optimum number of car washes (and most other businesses). The USA is not like the old Soviet Union — there is no central master plan. Our system of government and economics is based on liberty and freedom to choose.
Particularly disturbing in the article was some of the comments referring to our city as “failed or failing.” This is sheer nonsense. Our city is growing — see the last Census. We have over 2,000 new homes somewhere in the pipeline. We have amenities like the MeadowView Conference Center, Bays Mountain Park, the Aquatic Center, a new skate park in construction along with a bicycle pump track, etc., etc.
And what about our school system which is highly rated both within the state and nation. Domtar and Eastman are reinvesting in Kingsport.
Our Chamber of Commerce is simply dynamic and we have numerous volunteers engaged in all types of civic activity. I find it peculiar that a resident of Kingsport would denigrate their hometown with false claims.
To the point — when someone runs down our city they aren’t talking about buildings, streets, businesses and so forth — these are inanimate objects. They are criticizing people, their fellow citizens. People are what make a city. Why would someone do that? Productive, useful, fact-based commentary is welcome. Mindless carping is not helpful at all. Kingsport is in competition with every other city in the USA, both large and small, for new business and new citizens. Let’s pull together and stick to the facts.