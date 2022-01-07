Today I want to follow up in more detail about something I touched on in my last column: the tendency of some of us in Kingsport to think that city leadership, both public and private, is doing a bad job because we don’t have everything everyone else around here has.
We all have our wish lists. I wish there were a Fresh Market in Kingsport. It would be nice to have a shopping village like the Pinnacle. A restaurant like J. Frank’s or Gourmet & Company would be nice.
But I also wish for a Costco, a Total Wines & More, a Trader Joe’s, and so on. No one “around here” has any of those, and are not likely to get any of them soon. We also don’t have a theater district like Broadway in New York City, honky-tonks like South Broadway in Nashville, a pro football franchise any closer than Charlotte or Nashville, an Eiffel Tower, or a beach like St. Petersburg, Florida. But we sure manage without them, don’t we?
Or is the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen doing something wrong by not conjuring them up for us? The question answers itself, doesn’t it?
Maybe we should take stock of what we have. It turns out to be quite a bit.
We can start with employers. The last time I looked, about 45 minutes ago, Eastman Chemical Co. was still operating. Domtar’s retooling is progressing. These are only two of numerous industries, businesses and professional practices that offer jobs here in Kingsport. We don’t have much of an unemployment issue here. Quite the opposite. Businesses are looking for workers.
Why don’t we have more industries than we do? There is no single reason, but the reasons do not include lack of effort or lack of support from city government or existing businesses. The Kingsport Economic Development Board and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority soldier on in providing incentives for new business and redevelopment of properties in need of an upgrade.
Some of us talk as though attracting new industry and new jobs is no different from signing onto amazon.com and placing an order that arrives instantly, or within days. Nothing can be further from the truth. Everything must work exactly right in each case.
Neither Mayor Pat Shull nor the chair of the KEDB can call, say, Elon Musk, and say, “Hey, Elon. Pat here. You know, over in Kingsport, Tennessee. Say, there’s an empty cow pasture outside town that we think would be perfect for a site for space launches. Why don’t you come up and invest a few hundred million dollars here?” Anyone who thinks it’s that easy needs to re-think.
What else do we have? Try education. No institution is perfect, but there’s not a major problem with the Kingsport City Schools. Think about some other places you could live. Anyone want to move their kids to, say, Loudon County, Virginia? I didn’t think so.
Vocational training? College? Drive around downtown and you’ll see that the Kingsport campus of Northeast State Community College has some the college’s newest and most modern buildings. If a curriculum can’t be found here, Kingsport kids must drive ALL THE WAY TO THE AIRPORT. Oh, the horror.
And let’s talk about restaurants. Sure, our sister cities in Northeast Tennessee have some that we don’t. But the reverse is true, too. If I try a catalog I will leave somebody out. Just let me say that we can have steaks and chops, seafood, Italian food, Thai cooking, Chinese cooking, Mexican dishes, and Southern style barbecue without leaving town. We can also find craft beers and local cider in various venues, in some of which we can watch sporting events.
Health care? We have two hospitals and numerous medical and dental practices. Sure, we’d prefer there was still a Tier I trauma center in Kingsport, but let’s not pretend that local health care sucks. It doesn’t.
Finally, let me mention convenience. I can get to work in about eight minutes, to the supermarket or drug store in about the same. Most restaurants are a bit farther, but not a hardship to drive. Those who live in major metropolitan areas like Charlotte, Atlanta and Nashville pay a steep price in drive time for their theater districts and sports venues. Steeper than I’d like to pay.
No one wants to see better things come to Kingsport more than I do. But fairness requires we acknowledge the good things we have. We have a lot.