On Labor Day weekend 40 years ago, I was 17, preparing to start my senior year at Dobyns-Bennett High School, and was on my first jaunt out of the United States. No parents. Just me and a couple of dozen of my closest friends (including two who served as my temporary legal guardians) on a quick trip to the Bahamas.
Time flies. And so did I, for the very first time on that trip, which included or contributed to quite a few firsts. First time on a deep-sea fishing boat. First time snorkeling. First time stuck in an elevator. First time nearly drowning. Strike that. First time saved from potentially nearly drowning.
As for the friends, I think it’s best if I leave some of their names out or make up “pretend” names. I was the baby of the group. But not by all that much. My best running buddy at the time, Robert Wolfe, was only about a year older.
The whole adventure began a few months earlier, and let’s just say things got off to a smooth start. Silky smooth. Another good friend, Doug East, worked back then for Tri City Travel on Stone Drive. Doug had worked up a trip to Freeport, Bahamas, and was passing out flyers and (in my mind) everyone who was anyone (read: Skoby’s waiters and waitresses, famous-to-me hairdressers, etc.) was signing up and putting down their deposits.
Robert had already put a deposit down and wanted me to split the room. The trip, including roundtrip airfare and deluxe accommodations at the beachfront Freeport Holiday Inn (and roundtrip taxi service between the Freeport airport and the hotel), was $269 per person, double occupancy. It was even cheaper if you booked it quad, with four to a room.
By the way, I didn’t remember the price. I got in touch with Doug the other night, and believe it or not he remembered all the details, even though he has since arranged and led countless such group trips and charters for multiple travel agencies (not to mention managing arrangements for the Weather Girls on a concert tour or two). Doug could not remember the minimum down payment to reserve a spot.
I think it was $35. Or maybe it was $55 (which, at roughly 20% sounds reasonable) and I had $20 and needed $35. The trip wasn’t until Labor Day. But Doug was booking it in June — probably close after I’d gotten home from my first on-my-own (but parent- paid) trip to Myrtle Beach.
I did not work, per se, at the time. But my only source of earnings was the tips some of the stylists at a hair salon would give me for running errands, picking up lunch, and sometimes doing a load of towels (they all had to take turns with the towels, and most would much rather slip me a couple of bucks to do their turn).
Like Lucy and Ethel on a mission, I had to get that $35. I didn’t want to ask Dad, having just returned from one vacation. I especially didn’t want to ask Mom if I could go “across the water” in a “flying machine.” At 17. But if I put the deposit down, I’d have my foot in the door (of the deluxe beachfront room in the Bahamas). It was “Lamb Crackle” that helped me get it. She had a real slick plan.
“Lamb” (not her real name, if you didn’t get that earlier) was about to go shopping at the Fort Henry Mall. She needed some new unmentionables (it seemed to me she went through them at an alarming rate). I’d routinely carried Dad’s store charge cards since middle school. Sears. J.C. Penney. Parks-Belk. And Miller’s. If I didn’t get out of hand, few questions were asked when the bills came. If I lost my mind, I’d better hope I’d left the tags on because it was going back.
“Lamb” liked Miller’s. A recent divorcee with a good job at Eastman, she had a swell “luxury sports car” with rich leather bucket seats and what this then-teenage boy coveted most: a T-top. She let me drive it to the mall and we parked at the upper level entrance to Miller’s, walking into the store through its iconic greenhouse-like atrium, each of its struts lined with round bulb lights like a makeup mirror. Speaking of struts, I’m sure I had my own that day. It didn’t take “Lamb” long to hit the $35 mark. The clerk rang them up and I paid with Dad’s Miller’s card. “Lamb” handed me $35 cash, which I rushed to Doug to pay my deposit.
That was one time Dad did raise an eyebrow when the Miller’s bill came in the mail — $35 worth of ladies lingerie, charged by me, not Mom. I hadn’t thought about the details. I don’t remember what I told Dad, but I doubt I lied because my cheeks are warm now, blushing with embarrassment 40 years later at having gotten caught pulling such a stunt.
Dad ended up, of course, happy to send me off on my first “overseas” adventure. I don’t remember who said I’d need an adult to be my legal guardian while traveling in case of an emergency. My friend Chris said she and her husband, Mike, would be my guardians. Her lawyer made it happen.
Mom and Dad drove me to the airport and stood on the observation deck until our Piedmont Airlines flight disappeared into the distance.
I think Mom was somewhat relieved when it turned out longtime family friend Len Fulkerson and his new bride, Donna, were on the same flight. They’d come straight to the airport from their wedding at Allandale. They were off on their honeymoon, but not with our group.
Donna is actually a distant cousin, through Mom’s side, a descendant of Popie Null’s sister Jane, for whom Mom is in part named. (So, happy 40th anniversary Len and Donna!)
On board, I fell instantly in love with air travel. Little did I know how much air travel would change in my lifetime. We flew Piedmont to Miami International Airport. I feel certain there was a layover or plane change somewhere, but I don’t remember where. At Miami we switched to Bahamas Air.
I distinctly remember on our return trip we had a stop in Roanoke and we landed there during a thunderstorm, shortly after a sudden drop of several thousand feet. For a split second, a lifetime’s worth of Mom’s warnings against air travel flashed in front of me. She was right!