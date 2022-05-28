The World Economic Forum is a meeting of international non-governmental organizations to discuss prevalent issues of the world.
They met from May 22-26 and focused on topics such as the Ukrainian war and the state of the world economy, as well as climate issues and humanitarian crises. One session on Monday sparked my interest.
This panel was discussing and analyzing ways the leaders of the world in government, business and civil society have lost their citizens' trust. I thought this was a fairly complex idea, and as Americans we have experienced varying degrees of distrust with our government, social movements and companies.
The leaders participating in this panel were from the three different sectors mentioned. Amy Weaver, the CFO of a company called Salesforce, represented the company perspective. Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado represented the government, and Cheryl Dorsey represented the social aspect, coming from Echoing Green, a group that funds social entrepreneurs. The mediator of the discussion was Ben Fajzullin of Deutsche Welle, a German news network.
While all three of these speakers and the mediator hail from quite liberal backgrounds, I was surprised to see that at the beginning of the session they were critical of how the leaders in the government, especially the U.S., did not handle the events surrounding COVID-19 well.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat whose party is in the White House now, even conceded to the fact that Washington D.C.’s approval rating right now is 12%. He said that as you look at more local governments, those ratings increase.
On the topic of COVID-19, he said, “We didn’t have enough facts and enough information to make decisions accurately. We made mistakes, yet smart people were doing the best they could.”
I am sure everyone remembers when we were told we would just need to quarantine for two weeks in order to “flatten the curve.” I personally think that was the beginning of Americans losing trust in the government; those two weeks turned into about a year.
And what happened to the other side of the coin, the schools and small businesses that had to weather the impact of closure? Yes, small businesses and the newly unemployed were given stipends, which is another hot issue, but there was still such a huge struggle.
People were struggling to get food and necessities for life, while the government was stressed about each person wearing a mask. Yet Weaver pointed out that the government fell short on that, too, as there was a massive need for more PPE. So, other independent companies stepped up and supplied them to hospitals.
Weaver also highlighted what could be a starting solution to the trust issue. She highlighted that as a leader in a company, she has found that employees want to work at a company that is mission-driven, reliable and most importantly transparent.
I think this can be applied to the government, too, especially transparency. One valuable trait of a leader is the ability to admit to mistakes, and leaders in the government are no exception.
Instead of attempting to hide these mistakes in shoddy redirection or blameful comments, they should address them and fix them to the best of their ability.
Dorsey from the civil society added to this leader profile: “It takes a kind of transformational leader that takes a look at the downstream effect of when there is no trust.”
So, to hopefully rebuild this trust, there needs to be accountability from leaders about the past and future actions should be made with deliberate intentions about how they could affect the public.
This is especially vital for leaders to keep in mind in times to come, because while COVID-19 was the catalyst for stark division in our country, it won't be the last issue.
By the end of the session at Davos, the three speakers came to the agreement that large division between the sectors and division in the public is not the way to navigate deep-rooted issues. Working together and respectfully listening to other perspectives will prove to be more beneficial.