My wife and I have been building a house, and I’ve had many long talks with contractors. Virtually every contractor complains about how hard it is to hire suitable people. The requirements are pretty basic: They want someone who would be on time every single day, drug-free and trustworthy. They want someone who is bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, interested in their work. And, of course, an employee needs to know at least something about the work so they can function with some independence.
Every contractor told me they could take on more business if only they could hire people.
One would think that in today’s weak economy, hiring people wouldn’t be very hard to do. Yet, it is. Each contractor had a story about hiring some promising youngster, but they disappeared after the first payday. Or worked for a month and then took a job elsewhere for 20 cents per hour more. Or showed up an hour late looking like he/she hadn’t slept in days.
This is a serious problem for our society. Even during a period of high unemployment, many of our companies are unable to hire, unable to grow. Many of our youth are unemployable.
If a student is not going to college and hasn’t learned a skill in high school, it can be challenging to learn a skill later. Low pay associated with unskilled labor is an issue for these youth. An average machinist or electrician earns about $20 per hour ($41,600 per year) in the U.S., and highly skilled workers might earn double that amount or more. But if a high school grad with little experience is offered minimum wage, it is hard to convince him/her to start down an uncertain path that might, perhaps, lead to skilled work.
Germany has a program to encourage young folks to learn a skill. They call it dual tracking. A young (typically 15- to 25-year-old) German who chooses dual tracking instead of college will spend part of his/her time in trade school (a blend of our high school and community college).
The rest of their day is spent working in the apprentice program of a company.
Many German companies have apprentice programs — Deutche Bank, Siemens, Bosch, Aldi supermarkets and more. The idea is to learn practical skills while doing. The apprenticeship lasts two to four years, and the apprentice earns a certificate upon completion. Apprentices are paid a modest salary while they work, but both the company and employee expect the apprentice will join the company as a regular employee (with a substantial salary increase) upon completion of the apprenticeship.
Some aspects of the German model don’t translate well to America, but the basic idea has merit. In the U.S., American companies would have to foot the bill for tuition if the apprentice is over 18. (In Germany all education is essentially free, including trade school or college.) Siemens USA, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, reportedly spends $170,000 per apprentice, in large part because of the cost of tuition. Few companies are willing to make that level of commitment, and therefore apprenticeships are uncommon here.
However, this model might work in Kingsport, where we have the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Kingsport residents can attend at very low cost.
KCHE already does a great job partnering with local large companies. But I wonder if there is a way for them to partner with smaller companies as well? Suppose, for example, a group of electrical contractors, or cabinet makers, got together and agreed to apprentice a number of high school grads who would be trained by KCHE while working part time for a modest salary?
The trainees would be making perhaps a two-year commitment, attending part-time school while earning some money and obtaining practical experience at the same time.
For the small businesses, KCHE would be a tool to find serious young adults looking for a career. They would be able to hire a person who would eventually be well-trained by both the company and experts at KCHE, and help the business to no longer be short staffed. For the high school grads, it would be a way to start a career that would permit them to make a good living.
The community benefits as youth become employable at a living wage. It would be a win for everyone.