In two months, voters in the city of Kingsport will participate in the elections of a mayor, three aldermen, and for two seats on the school board.
This is a crucial election. It is my belief that Kingsport is at a crossroads, and the outcome of these elections will determine whether the city’s path will be a paved road or a dirt road.
When this writer moved to Kingsport in 1975, industrial jobs were flourishing: Eastman, Mead Paper, ASG Glass, Kingsport Press/Arcata Graphics, Kingsport Foundry, Holliston Mills, J.P. Stevens and many companies providing services to industry that employed numerous people. Things have changed. Kingsport remains fortunate to have Eastman, Ballad, Domtar, large financial institutions, and other service employers.
However, it seems to me the infrastructure of small service businesses has eroded significantly. Service includes retail establishments. When did one ever think it would be front-page news that antiques stores were closing — leaving downtown more vacant. However, those antiques stores have been rock-solid mainstays, as small boutiques and restaurants have come and gone.
Yes, COVID has visited its misery on many small businesses in general. However, the signs of stagnation in the retail sector have been there for some time. Leakage to The Pinnacle and Johnson City has been a troubling factor. There are times one wonders whether those who left should be supported. In the end, though, unless one wants to drive to Knoxville or Asheville, the region’s retail must be supported. That does not mean Kingsport must sit idly by and do nothing.
There are developers, such as Kingsport Pavilion, that have taken shots but remain in the fight, even with expansion plans. Dick’s shut down not because its sales were not good, but because of factors outside the control of Kingsport Pavilion.
With these preliminary thoughts in mind, let us examine what needs to be addressed by those who will be elected or re-elected in May:
First, while there have been serious efforts to attract new retail and support existing stores, retail development must be the number one priority for the city — at least after making certain existing businesses and industries receive all the support they require. For years, the stated goal of elected officials was a Red Lobster. Well, the Red Lobster in Bristol, Virginia, closed. What efforts were made to get that establishment to move to Kingsport? I assure you, there would have been long lines.
Second, the excellence of the city schools must be maintained. Highly compensated workers have spread out around Kingsport when it comes to housing. Nevertheless, and regardless of the spread, STEM and the other first-class academic programs must be fostered even if property taxes are increased.
Third, fix the damn streets. Whether it’s the sinkhole at the intersection of Crescent Drive and Watauga Street, or the rolling waves at Cherokee and Center, or the potholes around the cemetery on Linville, it is not enough to talk road rehabilitation. It must occur. Main Street’s project must be kicked off beyond orange utility barriers and restored railroad tracks.
The institutions to make these improvements exist and are strong and resilient: The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Kingsport Association, and the city itself. We do not need a Marshall Plan. We do need a renewed Kingsport spirit to move forward. Kingsport was complacent, even arrogant, decades ago. Scrappiness would be welcomed. Grit is desired. All those new faces running for office seem to be challenging the status quo — but that overlooks there are “right” people already in place.
Lastly, Kingsport must come to grips with its homeless problem. I have lived here 46 years and never worried about running or walking safely in almost all parts of the city. That is not the case now. My personal experience has been that non-locals have moved in. The answer? Difficult. Help people — yes. Encourage more homeless people to move here — not so much.