Current Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull likes to meet once a year, as early in the year as possible, with those of us who are privileged to write columns for the Times News. These meetings are lively, informative and — as Mayor Shull doubtless hopes — provocative of columns. The most recent meeting was no exception.
Mayor Shull began the meeting by showing a PowerPoint sketch of the current state of the city. The picture that emerged from this presentation, and from the ensuing discussion, was of a small city that is doing well, with promising developments in place and anticipated, but which nonetheless faces challenges.
That this is so is hardly surprising, but the demographics in the mayor’s presentation were a useful springboard to understanding the challenges as well as an appreciation of the accomplishments and prospects. Here are some examples:
As of this writing, Kingsport has more residents age 65 and older than residents under 20. The birthrate is low. This means that for the city to maintain its present population, Kingsport must attract more people to move here.
Thus, the “Move to Kingsport” initiative headed by former City Manager Jeff Fleming has been created and has had some success.
Now, Kingsport is hardly the magnet for new residents that we find in, say, metropolitan Nashville. But it does offer a fine climate, a good location, good public schools, and numerous recreational opportunities. It is, in short, a good place to live. Fleming and his team have much to sell.
But there are obstacles. One is that the reported crime rate can lead an outsider to believe the city is not as safe as it really is.
Shull and columnist Don Fenley believe this is because there is no uniformity in the way that localities report crime to the Tennessee Bureau of Investi-gation, so Kingsport’s reports are scrupulously complete, while other cities and counties tend to underreport.
Another is that there is a shortage of single-family homes in the lower price ranges. This situation is partially ameliorated by the spate of rental apartment building we have seen recently and that is still under way. The long-term solution is perhaps more problematic.
Simply put, home builders can’t make the same money building “starter” homes that they can make building pricier models.
One way to attract people is to attract new business and industry.
In terms of manufacturing, our immediate area is handicapped, Fenley says, by the lack of an “inventory” of warehouse space and of “shell” buildings suitable for the installation of equipment. While Kingsport can offer incentives using the Kingsport Economic Development Board and the NETWORKS partnership with Bristol, Bluff City and Sullivan County, city government can’t just take tax money and go build stuff. Private investment is needed for that.
But solving a problem begins with recognizing that a problem exists. It’s good to know that city leadership is aware of these challenges and is thinking about, and working toward, solutions. Those of us who live in Kingsport, however, need to recognize that Shull and the rest of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen can’t just push buttons and make new homes and industries appear. Some residents, however, seem to think they can.
Shull spoke of some of the calls and emails he receives. No, he said, city government is not the reason Kingsport has only one Chick-fil-A. Nor is it the cause of the owners of Rush Street Grill deciding to close the restaurant after 41 years and sell the property, when they wanted to retire. Being elected to the BMA means being selected for leadership. It doesn’t come with “pixie dust.”
I suppose it’s human nature to find someone to blame when something happens that one doesn’t like. Local government is a convenient target, because it’s close to us. But it is seldom the correct target. That doesn’t mean that elected city leadership doesn’t matter. Far from it. It matters more than the turnout in recent elections might suggest.
I’m not a Kingsport native, but I’ve lived here for nigh on 47 years. During that time, Kingsport has always had sound government. And the last several mayors have been proactive in promoting the community, trying to attract new business and new jobs, funding education, and maintaining infrastructure.
Every city and county across the country faces challenges. Kingsport is no exception. But unlike some places I could name, our city government has not created its own problems by making foolish choices in promoting homelessness and defunding law enforcement.
I don’t see much to complain about.