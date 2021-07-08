Last Saturday, the Kingsport Community Band played in the Blountville parade. The July 4th parade on July 3rd. Actually, this feels more like Mayberry than either one of those other two places. Help, I’m trapped in old “Andy Griffith Show” reruns! Wait … don’t help. I’d rather stay here than go back to reality in 2021. Just go on, leave me be where I’m at.
In fact, a good time was had by all. Patriotism and community spirit, playing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” 10 times, and all that are well and good. But let me tell you, the occasions when trombones are unleashed to play as loud as we want to are few and far between and to be treasured.
Needing room in which to move our slides, we were on the front row of the truck, pointed at nothing except the blue sky and green, green earth. Fortunately, the driver was protected by his metal truck cab.
You think I’m kidding. A famous conductor is alleged to have told his apprentices to never even look at the trombones: It would only encourage them.
The trombone is perhaps descended from the ancient Roman sackbut, a long circular horn curved over the player’s head. They seem to have preceded the main attraction of Roman parades and made what was meant even from olden times to be a shut-up-and-look-here sort of sound.
As the least curved and convoluted of modern brass instruments, the sound comes through like the blowing wind in Wyoming. It’s still hard to ignore.
Now as to why we had July 4th on July 3rd this year. Around here we have too much respect for the designated day of rest to have even a patriotic secular event on Sunday. Furthermore, nobody is going to mess with the big church barbecue on the 4th.
This year presented that grand opportunity to observe the value of separation of church and state, two days of barbecue. America is coming back. This weekend by itself should have put the pork producers back on their feet.
The fireworks industry must be back in the black too. It’s Monday in the middle of the day, and I still hear stuff going off.
I hear fireworks originated in China, and I bet most of the production is still in that country. However, the brisk emergency room business resulting from these explosions and conflagrations is one that cannot be outsourced. There’s a lot to be said for attending a professional fireworks display instead of blowing your fingers off in the back yard.
Another sort of only-in-Kingsport thing: Do you remember when BAE operated the ordnance plant and sponsored the fireworks on the 4th? That’s got to be the ultimate example of British sportsmanship, to pay for the celebration of American Independence Day.
Some parades are more fun than others. Some years ago, the symphony director was a trombone player. There was somebody who got sound quality as well as quantity out of the horn. He had played in the Chicago Bears football band, where a dozen pros sound like a high school band of a hundred.
He and I showed up for a Kingsport parade at the Train Station all alone. We waited a couple of seconds and then found a bar on Main Street, put the horns up on the pool table and had a couple of beers. Unfortunately they found us, one of the other trombones figuring where we must be, and we had to hoof it down to the Mead plant where the truck was. It was still a great parade.
I’ve participated in the band off and on since moving to town in 1983. The band itself has been going since 1907. When I started, the guy beside me, Dal Cottrell, was about the age I am now (81) and the bassoon player, Jitney Blankenbecler, told me he had been there from the beginning.
People think I will believe anything. Since I know he was on the Kingsport High 1923 football team with my father-in law, he would have been about 2 years old at the band’s beginning. I should have asked him if he played the rattle.
The guy beside me now is still in high school. Looking around confirms that every variety of age and appearance is present. It remains to be seen whether I will be able, after six years off, to re-learn how to play the trombone again, correctly as well as just loudly, but nobody is fussing at me while I try.
Obviously then, every variety of skill level is tolerated as well. The very patient director, Scott Fleming, teaches middle school music, which he says equips him perfectly for our age group.
If you’ve ever played, or just want to learn to, come on. Better ask Google or Siri for the next meeting time and place, but tell them Art sent you.