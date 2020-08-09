Col. James A. Blair Jr., longtime friend and business partner of John B. Dennis, died Aug. 15, 1934, in the apartment he kept at the Buckingham Hotel in New York City.
That was and is a posh address. The Buckingham, two blocks south of Central Park at the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, had opened only five years earlier. For decades to come it would be known as a haven for artists, musicians, and other performers and intellectuals. Its tenants over the years included Georgia O’Keefe and Marc Chagall.
Blair’s death merited front page mention in that day’s edition of the Kingsport Times, under the headline “James A. Blair, Jr. Dies in New York; Well Known Here,” with a subhead of “Son of Blair Corporation Head Dies Suddenly — Had Visited Kingsport Numerous Times in Past.”
That article was fairly brief and listed Blair’s age as 45, an apparent error, according to other records, which indicate he was 54. It went on to note Blair and Company “played an important role in the founding of Kingsport,” and said Blair died “suddenly.”
“Mr. Blair had been interested in Kingsport for a number of years and was one of the builders of the Clinchfield Railroad through this section,” the article continued. “He had been a frequent visitor to this city and his death is a irrepairable loss to his many friends who have known him since the beginning of Kingsport.”
The next day’s front page got his age right with an apparent wire service article that said funeral services for “Col. Alonzo Blair Jr.,” would be private and were scheduled the following day at the home of his father, James A. Blair.
The article noted Blair Jr. was director in the Kingsport Press, Inc., and Holliston Mills, and concluded with mention that Col. Blair, a bachelor, was survived only by his father.
Multiple online sources indicate that Blair Jr. is buried at Memorial Cemetery of Saint John’s Church, Laurel Hollow, Nassau County, New York, alongside his parents.
Other records indicate he reached the rank of colonel while serving in the U.S. Army from 1917 to 1921, which included at least two stints of overseas service in 1919 — at least one of which included serving as aide to the assistant secretary of war.
Less than 10 days after Blair’s death, an article on page 3 of the Kingsport Times reported his will had been filed for probate in a New York court, with the estate formally valued at “more than $10,000.”
The list of bequests included in the article make clear that was an understatement.
“Col. Blair’s collection of Chinese snuff bottles, considered to be the finest in the world, is bequeathed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, together with $10,000 for its installation in a separate room, and its maintenance, provided that the bequest is accepted within a reasonable time,” the article stated. “If the collection is not accepted the will provides for the transfer of the two bequests to Princeton University.”
As a Northeast Tennessee boy with roots in Southwest Virginia — art history minor and museum visits aplenty, including the Met, notwithstanding — I’ll have to admit I’d never heard of a Chinese snuff bottle. The only thing that came to my mind were snuff glasses — similar to jelly glasses, and at one time staples in many homes around our region.
Now I want to visit Princeton to see Col. Blair’s collection (that’s where it ended up), even though photographs of each bottle are available online.
Back to the rest of the colonel’s will:
Mrs. Pierpont Morgan Hamilton, the former Marise Blair; Mrs. Huntington Morton, the former Marie Montant of Oyster Bay, Long Island (New York, not here); and Mrs. Kiefer Lindsay of Kingsport, one-time nurse in the Blair household, each were left $10,000. (That’s $192,000-plus in today’s money.)
May Morrisey, Blair’s former secretary, lost a legacy of $5,000 because she was no longer in his employ.
Eugena Vitany, chauffeur, was left $5,000.
Henry Ray and Lila Dennis (John B.’s brother and sister-in-law), of Covent, New Jersey, were mentioned as “dear friends” and were to receive household and personal effects (including automobiles). The remainder of the estate went to John B. Dennis, also a “dear friend” according to the will.
Col. Blair left nothing to his father in his will. However, had John B. died prior to the colonel, the remainder of the estate would have gone to Blair Sr.
In 2013, the former Buckingham Hotel underwent an extensive renovation and reopend as The Quin.
WRONG ABOUT EASTMAN
In my last column I made a mistake. Times News reader Sharon Nolen sent me an email the day the story published, pointing out what I wrote had to be wrong. And she was right. I misread a passenger list for the R.M.S. Mauretania from August 1913 and reported it included Mr. and Mrs. George Eastman, of Rochester, New York. Nolen pointed out the founder of Eastman Chemical Company never married. I went back through my research and found my mistake: the passenger list showed only Mr. George Eastman.
I corrected it online immediately and sent Nolen a thank you note. I correct it here for our print readers.