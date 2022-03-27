USA Today labeled the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court as a “four-day spectacle.” Affirmative action, how deep her Protestant faith is, and the type of persons she represented as a public defender were hot spots.
It seems to me that in some theoretical, nonpolitical environment, the legitimate questions that would be asked include: Personal history, education, family history, judicial history, legal problems, prior success, personal philosophy as to judicial activism, and personal opinion as to the degree of literalness she would apply to the Constitution, passed in 1781.
What Jackson got was critical race theory, how deeply religious she is, was she soft on child pornographers in sentencing, and castigations because she represented a Guantanamo Bay detainee as a federal public defender.
Memo to those who apparently do not understand the criminal justice system: ALL public defenders do is represent persons charged with crimes. Public defenders grew out of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Gideon v. Wainwright, which held if persons are not able to afford lawyers, one will be appointed for them. Seems a simple and common-sense decision.
If one is deemed unqualified for a judicial post because one has been a criminal defense lawyer, then we are eliminating one-half of those who are qualified. The lawyer didn’t commit the crime: Due process of law and equal protection say people are entitled to representation. Some of those neonatal candidates for president need to tool on down to general sessions court and see how the system works.
Jackson did not choose to represent Khi Ali Gul: Her boss assigned the case to her. With respect to Ali Saleh Kahlah al-Marri, she did not represent him. She was hired to file two amicus curiae briefs on his behalf by two groups: The first by 20 former federal judges who, according to USA Today, asserted the panels that handled his case “lacked the ability to determine whether the evidence was based on information extracted by torture.” The second brief was filed on behalf of the Cato Institute, a group that advocates limited government.
Ted Cruz: Even if you have never been a criminal lawyer, civil lawyers represent persons all the time they would not bring home to dinner. Of course, the Republicans are engaging in the same poop as the Democrats did with respect to Justices (Brett) Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — show trials. Indeed, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing had little or nothing to do with the law or his performance as a lawyer or judge. It was personal. God forbid if he had participated in a show with blackface on, as we encountered with a certain ex-Virginia governor. Of course, he was a Democrat.
If you really want to objectify the qualifications of those nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, why not question the close-knit, good ol’ boy and girl Ivy League network which, like Jackson, spawns judicial nominees all the time. With the exception of Barrett, who graduated from Notre Dame Law School, the rest of the Supremes, and Jackson, have degrees from Harvard or Yale. Do not expect to see anyone from the University of Tennessee or University of North Carolina being nominated to the high court any time soon.
The federal district courts and federal appeals courts do have judges who managed to get a legal education outside of New England. Although, I am certain there are those who would submit those non-Ivy League judges must be “inferior.”
In the end, Jackson is qualified to be a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Would she have been my choice as the first black female justice? Probably not. I would look for someone not covered by ivy.